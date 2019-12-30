Kim Jong-un insta a consolidar “soberanía y seguridad” en importante plenario

Por EFE domingo 29 de diciembre, 2019
Kim Jong-un, presidente de Corea del Norte

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Seúl.- El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, ha instado al comité central del partido único a consolidar “soberanía y seguridad” en la segunda sesión de un importante plenario de la formación que puede ser clave para el futuro del diálogo sobre desarme con EE.UU.

Pionyang acogió el domingo la segunda jornada de la quinta reunión plenaria del actual Comité Central del Partido de los Trabajadores, según informó hoy lunes la agencia estatal KCNA.

Esta segunda sesión se centró principalmente en temas económicos, tal y como indica el texto de la propaganda norcoreana.

Aún así, el artículo señala que Kim, que presidió la sesión, “enfatizó la necesidad de adoptar medidas positivas y ofensivas para consolidar por completo la soberanía y seguridad del país con base en los requerimientos de la actual situación”.

Este mensaje se dirigió a responsables de Exteriores y de la industria de municiones y a las fuerzas armadas norcoreanas, afirma KCNA.

En todo caso, el artículo no ofrece más detalles sobre cuáles fueron las “medidas positivas y ofensivas” que dictó Kim.

KCNA añadió que la “reunión continúa”, lo que da a entender que el plenario durará un tercer día.

El enclave del Partido de los Trabajadores se celebra en un momento de incertidumbre ante la posibilidad de que Corea del Norte opte por abandonar las negociaciones nucleares con EE.UU. debido a la falta de avances en el diálogo.

En ese sentido, el consejero de Seguridad Nacional, Robert O’Brien, advirtió el domingo que Washington estaría “enormemente decepcionado” si Pionyang decide cerrar la puerta a las conversaciones y que la Casa Blanca cuenta con “muchas herramientas” para responder al régimen.

La reunión llega además poco antes de que se agote el plazo propuesto por Pionyang (hasta final de año) para que Washington le presente una nueva oferta en la negociación y días antes de que Kim Jong-un pronuncie su tradicional discurso de Año Nuevo, en el cual podría arrojar claves sobre la postura que va a adoptar su régimen.

Corea del Norte sugirió además recientemente que EE.UU. podría recibir un “regalo de Navidad” si no viraba de planteamiento, por lo que en las últimas semanas el Pentágono ha reforzado la vigilancia aérea sobre la península coreana ante la posibilidad de que el ejército norcoreano lance un misil.

El diálogo sobre desarme no ha avanzado desde la fracasada cumbre de febrero en Hanói, donde Washington consideró insuficiente la oferta de Pionyang referente al desmantelamiento de sus activos nucleares y se negó a levantar sanciones económicas.

Anuncios