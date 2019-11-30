Keiko Fujimori sale de la cárcel entre vítores de sus seguidores

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019
Keiko Fujimori, líder opositora peruana

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- Keiko Fujimori, la líder de la oposición en Perú, salió este viernes de la cárcel donde estaba en régimen de prisión preventiva desde hacía casi trece meses entre vítores de cientos de seguidores que armaron una fiesta frente al centro penitenciario con globos e incluso fuegos artificiales.

La hija del expresidente Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) afrontará en libertad el resto de la investigación que le sigue dentro del caso de corrupción Lava Jato por presunto lavado de dinero en la financiación de sus campañas electorales, gracias a un polémico fallo del Tribunal Constitucional que anuló la prisión preventiva.

En la puerta de la cárcel le esperaban su marido, el estadounidense Mark Vito, que 18 días atrás se había declarado en huelga de hambre para reclamar su liberación, acompañado de dirigentes del partido fujimorista Fuerza Popular y los centenares de seguidores que estallaron de alegría al verla en persona.

