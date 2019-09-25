Karen se aleja de Puerto Rico pero siguen sus lluvias y Lorenzo es ya huracán

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MIAMI.- Las lluvias de la tormenta tropical Karen seguirán sintiéndose este miércoles en Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes estadounidenses, aunque su centro se está alejando de la zona con vientos de intensidad en aumento, mientras Lorenzo se transformó en huracán de categoría 1 en medio del Atlántico.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EEUU indicó a las 05.00 horas de Miami (09.00 GMT) que Lorenzo es ya el quinto huracán de la temporada ciclónica 2019 en la cuenca atlántica, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 80 millas por hora (130 km/h) y ráfagas más fuertes.

El jueves se convertirá en huracán de categoría mayor, pero lejos de tierra.

Actualmente, está localizado a unas 640 millas (1.030 km) al oeste del extremo más meridional de las islas de Cabo Verde y se mueve hacia el oeste-noroeste a 17 millas por hora (28 km/h) sin representar una amenaza para tierra.

En cuanto a Karen, el NHC indicó que se incrementarán las acumulaciones de agua de lluvia ya existentes, que han producido inundaciones en lugares del sureste de Puerto Rico, y advirtió de que todavía pueden producirse inundaciones repentinas y deslizamientos de tierra tanto en esa isla como en las Vírgenes.

A las 05.00 horas de Miami (09.00 GMT) Karen estaba localizada a unas 155 millas (250 km) al nor-noreste de San Juan, capital de Puerto Rico.

Los vientos máximos sostenidos de Karen eran de cerca de 45 millas por hora (75 km/h), con ráfagas más fuertes y se sentían a unas distancia de 70 millas (110 km) del centro de la tormenta.

Se prevé un fortalecimiento durante las próximas 48 horas a medida que Karen avanza hacia el norte y luego gira al nor-noreste.

Además, la tormenta tropical Jerry ha pasado a ser un ciclón extra tropical, pero sus vientos de 45 millas por hora (75 km/h) y las marejadas consiguientes van a azotar a las islas Bermudas durante el día de hoy.

