Kanye West cerró las exhibiciones musicales de Art Basel con su ópera Mary

En doce escenas, el artista recorre desde la Anunciación hasta la Presentación en el templo del niño.

El espectáculo se realizó sobre una plataforma flotante, la Graymar 128, anclada cerca de la orilla del cayo Virginia, entre Miami y Cayo Vizcaíno, y el público la presenció desde tierra en asientos colocados para la ocasión y otros desde una pequeña playa.

Los artistas, casi todos vestidos de pies a cabeza en color plata, llegaron a bordo de tres transbordadores.

Los únicos que se diferenciaban eran los artistas que interpretaron a la Virgen y al arcángel Gabriel, quienes iban de color celeste metálico.

La ópera consistió en una combinación de piezas inéditas de gospel, arias y varios temas de West en versión coral, entre los que se destacaron “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” (2007), “Power” (2010) y “I Thought About Killing You” (2018).

También incluyó piezas conocidas como “Gloria Excelsis Deo” y “El tamborilero”.

Las canciones, tocadas por un conjunto de 17 músicos de percusión sinfónica ayudados por un sintetizador, fueron interpretadas por el centenar de cantantes gospel del Sunday Service Collective, creado en enero de este año para apoyar el ministerio religioso que preside West.

Las arias estuvieron a cargo de los cantantes líricos Maria Meshae Maxwell, Charles Carter, Jasmine Muhammad, Antonio Watts y Chase Taylor.

Durante la representación el rapero permaneció la mayoría del tiempo sentado detrás de un gran parlante.

West, creador y productor ejecutivo de la ópera, hizo de narrador y solo subió al escenario en las cuatro escenas finales.

Terminada la función, se subió a un bote de carreras y desapareció con los cantantes principales de “Mary” tras despedirse de su público.

A pesar de que West había convocado a sus fans en el sur de Florida apenas tres días antes a través de Twitter y que sólo se podían comprar en un sitio web específico, las entradas se agotaron en cuestión de horas a un precio individual de 200 dólares.

Revendedores en las redes sociales las ofrecían en la mañana de este domingo en 500 dólares y más, algunos con la promesa de que tendrían asientos cercanos a la familia política del artista, los Kardashian-Jenner, quienes estuvieron ausentes.

La ópera fue dirigida por Vanessa Beercroft, quien formó parte del equipo que participó en “Nebuchadnezzar”, la muy criticada primera ópera de West en honor a Nabucodonosor, estrenada en noviembre en Los Ángeles.