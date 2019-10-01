Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin celebran una gran fiesta por su matrimonio

Por EFE martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El cantante Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, que se casaron el año pasado, celebraron hoy una gran fiesta para jurarse de nuevo amor eterno con sus amigos y familiares como testigos.

Bieber, de 25 años, y Baldwin, de 22, contrajeron matrimonio de manera muy discreta en noviembre de 2018 en Nueva York (EE.UU.).

Pero la pareja, una de las más populares y seguidas ahora mismo en el mundo del espectáculo y de la prensa rosa, organizó hoy una gran celebración para festejar, ahora sí por todo lo grande, su boda junto a sus seres queridos.

La ceremonia de hoy tuvo lugar en un hotel de lujo de Carolina del Sur (EE.UU.), informaron medio especializados en noticias de famosos.

Bieber publicó hoy en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, donde tiene 119 millones de seguidores, una imagen de un reloj que, según dijo el artista, se había comprado él mismo como “pequeño regalo de boda”.

La revista People aseguró que algo más de 150 personas presenciaron el nuevo “sí, quiero” por parte de la pareja.

Entre los invitados, siempre según esta publicación, figuraban las modelos Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone y Joan Smalls, así como el representante de Bieber, Scooter Braun.

El portal TMZ, por su parte, aseguró que también se esperaba la presencia en esta gran fiesta de músicos como Travis Scott, Usher o Ed Sheeran.

La primera noticia oficial de la boda entre Bieber y Baldwin se conoció en julio de 2018, cuando el cantante confirmó en las redes sociales los rumores que señalaban que se casaría con la sobrina del actor Alec Balwin.

“Iba a esperar un poco antes de decir algo pero la información se ha propagado rápido. Escucha, Hailey, simple y llanamente: ¡me encanta todo de ti! Estoy decidido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, queriéndote con cariño y paciencia”, escribió el músico.

“No estoy segura de qué he hecho en mi vida para merecer esta felicidad pero estoy muy agradecida a Dios por darme a una persona tan increíble con la que compartir mi vida. No tengo palabras para expresar mi agradecimiento”, apuntó entonces Badlwin.

La pareja se prometió el 7 de julio de 2018 durante unas vacaciones que pasaron juntos en las Bahamas.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar