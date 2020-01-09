Justicia de Brasil ordena a Netflix retirar producción sobre Jesús homosexual

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020
El especial de Navidad "La primera tentación de Cristo"

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- La Justicia de Río de Janeiro ordenó a Netflix sacar del aire la polémica producción en la que Jesucristo es presentado como un homosexual y que ha generado miles de protestas en Brasil, sobre todo de las comunidades evangélicas, informaron este miércoles fuentes judiciales.

En su decisión el juez Benedicto Abicair, de la sexta sala civil, argumentó que la exhibición de la polémica producción puede ocasionar más daños que sacarla del aire y que por ello prefirió “recurrir a la cautela” para “calmar los ánimos”.

El especial de Navidad “La primera tentación de Cristo”, producida por el popular grupo de humor brasileño “Porta dos Fundos” y hasta ahora disponible para cualquier suscriptor de la plataforma, relata en 46 minutos las peripecias de Jesús para presentarle a la “Sagrada Familia” a su novio homosexual.

La transmisión del polémico especial trajo consecuencias como el ataque con bombas molotov que sufrió la sede de la productora del grupo “Porta dos Fundos”, en Río de Janeiro, causando daños materiales en la entrada y recepción del edificio.

Asimismo innumerables críticas de grupos evangélicos y también de la familia del presidente de Brasil, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro.

El diputado Eduardo Bolsonaro, hijo del mandatario, llegó a calificar la producción de “basura” y a sus creadores de “personas que no representan a la sociedad brasileña”.

El Congreso también reaccionó después de que una comisión de la Cámara de Diputados decidió convocar a los representantes de Netflix en el país para que ofrezcan explicaciones sobre la obra, aunque aún no hay fecha para tal comparecencia.

La solicitud de retiro del especial del aire fue hecha por la Asociación de Fe y Cultura del Centro Don Bosco y había sido denegada en primera instancia.

Ahora el juez Abicair argumentó que retirar el material hasta que se juzguen los méritos del asunto es “lo más apropiado”.

Para él, la suspensión es más apropiada y beneficiosa, “no solo para la comunidad cristiana, sino para la sociedad brasileña, mayoritariamente cristiana”.

“Porta dos Fundos” fue galardonado en noviembre pasado con el premio a la mejor comedia en la 47 edición de los Emmy Internacional por su programa especial de Navidad del 2018, en el que la historia versa sobre doce apóstoles afectados por una noche de alcohol en busca de Jesucristo.

