Jueza reduce prisión preventiva de excandidata Keiko Fujimori a 18 meses

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019
Keiko Fujimori, dirigenta opositora peruana

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- La jueza del Supremo Susana Castañeda resolvió este jueves reducir la prisión preventiva contra la lideresa opositora peruana Keiko Fujimori a 18 meses, que se cumplirán el 30 de abril de 2020, mientras es investigada por los presuntos aportes de la empresa brasileña Odebrecht a sus campañas de 2011 y 2016.

Castañeda emitió su voto dirimente en el recurso de casación presentado por la defensa de Fujimori ante la Corte Suprema de Justicia, que buscaba la revocación de su detención preventiva por 36 meses.

De igual forma, la magistrada redujo la prisión preventiva contra el exasesor de Fujimori, Pier Figari, y contra el exjefe de campaña Jaime Yoshiyama de 36 a 18 meses.

En el caso de Figari la detención vencerá el 14 de mayo de 2020 y la de Yoshiyama, exministro del expresidente Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), el 10 de septiembre de 2020.

La jueza explicó que los 36 meses de prisión preventiva dictada para Fujimori, Figari y Yoshiyama corresponde a casos de crimen organizado, pero que no es posible establecer una diferencia entre el peligro de fuga y el de obstaculización a la justicia, invocados por la Fiscalía.

Castañeda resolvió también la excarcelación del extesorero del partido Fuerza Popular, Luis Mejía Lecca, y dictarle comparecencia e impedimento de salida del país.

Mejía Lecca es uno de los colaboradores de la Fiscalía, que se presume han entregado información sobre los cócteles de recaudación de fondos realizados durante la campaña electoral de 2016, en los que supuestamente se registraron los aportes de Odebrecht como procedentes de sus simpatizantes.

Un sobrino de Yoshiyama confesó al fiscal del caso, José Domingo Pérez, que su tío le pidió buscar a amigos para ingresar 800.000 dólares, en efectivo, a las cuentas del partido como supuestos aportes de campaña.

El exsuperintendente de Odebrecht en Perú Jorge Barata declaró al fiscal Pérez que entregó un aporte de un millón de dólares para la campaña de Keiko Fujimori en 2011.

La jueza Castañeda fue convocada por la Sala Penal Permanente de la Corte Suprema para dirimir el recurso de casación presentado por la abogada de Fujimori, Giuliana Loza, después de que cinco de los seis jueces de la sala rechazaron la excarcelación y tres de ellos votaron a favor de reducir la medida a 18 meses.

Tras la audiencia judicial, la abogada Loza dijo a la prensa que no habían encontrado justicia en la Corte Suprema y que “lo único que hemos visto es una cadena de abusos”, desde el día de su detención, en octubre del año pasado.

“Cuando Keiko fue detenida con chaleco, cual trofeo de guerra, desde entonces supimos lo que se venía. Los 18 meses no representan un acto de justicia”, expresó la letrada.

Loza agregó que “el país ha sido testigo de que la presión de factores externos, la presión se impuso en perjuicio de la libertad de Keiko” y anunció que seguirán presentando otros recursos legales ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

“Ahora nos vamos a la instancia constitucional que queda habilitada para nosotros, donde esperamos se haga justicia para Fujimori. Esperamos allí encontrar justicia porque no ha existido justicia para Keiko”, manifestó la letrada.

En tanto, el esposo de Fujimori, Mark Vito, declaró que “hay una persecución selectiva, todo el mundo sabe que hoy mi esposa no sale libre por la sola razón de que mi esposa tiene el apellido Fujimori”.

“Eso se queda en la conciencia de cada uno de los magistrados”, añadió Vito, quien reclamó que no hay argumentos jurídicos porque su esposa nunca ha ocupado un cargo en el gobierno.

La magistrada Castañeda afirmó, durante la lectura de su resolución, que “no existen personas sometidas a proceso penal por razones políticas” en el Perú y que ella siempre ha resuelto sus casos con “independencia e imparcialidad”.

Fujimori habría incurrido en lavado de activos al intentar ocultar el dinero irregular recibido, entre otras fuentes, de Odebrecht para financiar sus campañas electorales, tal como han admitido representantes de la constructora y colaboradores eficaces a la fiscalía peruana.

