Jueza envía orden para excarcelar a la opositora peruana Keiko Fujimori

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019
Keiko Fujimori, dirigente opositora peruana

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- La jueza Rosa Amaya envió este viernes al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario (INPE) la orden de excarcelación de la lideresa opositora peruana Keiko Fujimori, después de trece meses en prisión preventiva mientras era investigada por presunto lavado de activos.

La magistrada del 20° Juzgado Penal de la Corte Superior de Justicia de Lima tuvo a su cargo la tramitación en el Poder Judicial del fallo del Tribunal Constitucional (TC), que aceptó un recurso de hábeas corpus a favor de Fujimori y que dispuso su liberación.

Ahora corresponderá al INPE dar cumplimiento a esa orden y permitir la salida de Keiko Fujimori de la prisión de mujeres de Chorrillos, donde su esposo Mark Vito Villanela y decenas de seguidores esperan en los exteriores por su excarcelación.

“No se sabe la hora de su libertad, pero pido al señor presidente Martín Vizcarra: devuélvame a mi esposa, no aguantamos más, no alargue más nuestro sufrimiento”, declaró Vito en presencia de periodistas y la algarabía de sus acompañantes.

Keiko Fujimori seguirá siendo investigada por la fiscalía del escándalo Lava Jato en Perú por los aportes de la empresa brasileña Odebrecht a su campaña electoral del 2011 y 2016.

El TC detalló el jueves en su resolución que se declaró fundada la demanda, presentada por su hermana Sachie Fujimori, por haberse vulnerado el derecho a la libertad personal de la excandidata presidencial.

La excarcelación de Fujimori fue aprobada por cuatro de los siete magistrados del TC, quienes además afirmaron que los indicios del delito atribuido por la fiscalía a la también exlegisladora están basados en conjeturas y presunciones.

El fiscal del caso Fujimori, José Domingo Pérez, respondió que “el procurador del Poder Judicial debe pedir la nulidad de la sentencia” porque “es contradictoria”, desde el momento en que tres magistrados dan una decisión y un cuarto magistrado postula otra postura.

Sin embargo, el presidente del TC, Ernesto Blume, ratificó que “la sentencia es cosa juzgada, es inamovible y hace carácter obligatorio y por lo tanto (en) esa sentencia lo único que puede ocurrir es que se aclare respecto algún concepto oscuro, algún error ortográfico, mecanográfico, pero nada más, esa sentencia cierra el tema”.

Mientras Fujimori permanecía a la expectativa de que se produzca su excarcelación, el fiscal Pérez dirigía este viernes un allanamiento en las oficinas del mayor gremio empresarial del país, Confiep, que reconoció haber reunido aportes de diversas compañías para apoyar la candidatura de la lideresa del partido Fuerza Popular en el 2011.

