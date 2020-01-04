Jueza ecuatoriana llama a juicio a expresidente Correa en caso “sobornos”

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Rafael Correa, expresidente de Ecuador

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Quito.- La jueza ecuatoriana Daniella Camacho llamó este viernes a juicio al expresidente Rafael Correa y a otra veintena de personas por el caso “Sobornos 2012-2016”, que investiga la supuesta financiación ilegal del movimiento político oficialista durante su administración.

La acción judicial se extiende al exvicepresidente Jorge Glas, actualmente recluido en una cárcel de máxima seguridad por otro caso de “asociación ilícita” relacionado con la trama de corrupción de la constructora brasileña Odebrecht.

El llamamiento a juicio también afecta a varios de los colaboradores de Correa durante su mandato como Vinicio Alvarado, Alexis Mera y Walter Solis, entre otros.

Asimismo, Camacho sobreseyó en este caso a tres personas, entre ellas María Augusta Enríquez, una exasesora de Alvarado.

Durante la audiencia, la jueza también llamó fuertemente la atención a la Fiscalía General del Estado por la “formulación desordenada” de la acusación, lo que habría complicado el análisis jurídico del caso.

Además, observó de que no se incluyera a la firma Odebrecht entre las empresas investigadas, pese a que figuraba como partícipe del supuesto delito que investigó la Fiscalía.

La fiscal general del Estado, Diana Salazar, se refirió al llamado la atención que le hiciera la jueza Camacho y dijo que esto evidencia que hay “varios estilos” en la formulación de las motivaciones fiscales.

Destacó que la jueza Camacho haya acogido “la mayoría de los argumentos de la Fiscalía”, que ha acusado a los involucrados de cohecho, un “tipo penal muy complejo y de difícil compresión para el común de los ciudadanos de primera mano”.

Camacho “ha alcanzado a comprender lo que la Fiscalía ha querido demostrar”, añadió Salazar y justificó el hecho de que se haya acusado a Correa y a los otros sospechosos de cohecho, porque es una figura penal que en la normativa ecuatoriana no prescribe y se puede juzgar en ausencia de los imputados.

“Vamos a empezar a recuperar lo que nos han robado”, añadió Salazar en declaraciones emitidas tras concluir la audiencia.

El Ministerio Público indaga a Correa por la supuesta financiación irregular del movimiento político Alianza País (AP), cuando era dirigido por Correa, quien gobernó Ecuador entre 2007 y 2017.

El pasado 18 de noviembre la Procuraduría de Ecuador fijó en 23,3 millones de dólares la reparación integral al Estado por el caso “Sobornos 2012-2016”.

Con este llamado a juicio, el expresidente Correa acumula su segunda convocatoria a esta etapa procesal, ya que también fue involucrado en un caso de supuesto secuestro al político opositor Fernando Balda en 2012.

Correa, que reside desde 2017 en Bélgica, ha defendido su inocencia en los casos de supuesta corrupción en los que ha resultado salpicado, y ha aducido que las acusaciones obedecen a una presunta persecución política de sus enemigos políticos, especialmente de su sucesor, el actual mandatario Lenín Moreno.

