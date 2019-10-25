José Mujica: “Lo de Chile me sorprendió por el volumen de la explosión”

Por EFE viernes 25 de octubre, 2019
José Mujica, expresidente de Uruguay

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Montevideo.- El expresidente de Uruguay José Mujica (2010-2015) aseguró este viernes a Efe que la situación que atraviesa Chile le sorprendió “por el volumen de la explosión”, aunque resaltó que él sabía de antemano lo que sucedía.

De acuerdo con eso, el “Pepe” resaltó que ya tuvo discusiones sobre ese asunto, porque la gente “ve la macroeconomía y los números” pero no habla “con la gente de abajo”.

En el curso de las protestas de Chile, originadas a raíz del alza del precio del Metro de Santiago y en las que hubo actos violentos con barricadas, incendios y saqueos, hubo al menos 18 muertos, cerca de medio millar de heridos, más de 360 detenidos y unos 6.000 detenidos.

En una charla con Efe en una plaza céntrica de Montevideo, mientras estaba sentado junto a su esposa y vicepresidenta de Uruguay, Lucía Topolansky, al lado de un puesto de reparto de propaganda electoral, Mujica también se refirió a la situación en Bolivia.

Para el exmandatario, la situación que atraviesa ese país es “muy compleja”, ya que es una nación que tiene “65 % de la población indígena, un 15 % o 20 % de blancos y el resto mestizo”, por lo que hay un serio problema de “representatividad de los grupos humanos”.

“Todo eso está en juego. El hombre blanco es una minoría, una minoría socialmente, pero económicamente tiene demasiado peso”, sentenció.

El órgano electoral de Bolivia, que confirmó la victoria del presidente Evo Morales en primera vuelta, aceptó este viernes que se efectúe una auditoría para despejar las sospechas de fraude en las elecciones del domingo 20.

Mujica es candidato al Senado en las elecciones legislativas del domingo 27 y, a este respecto, señaló que tratará “de ayudar a compañeros de nuevas generaciones”.

“Los voy a acompañar en todo lo que pueda y, también, porque tengo algunas ideas de algunas cosas que la gente no ve y que para mí están y que son muy profundas”, expresó.

Sobre esto, señaló que existe “una especie de neocolonialismo a favor de las corporaciones grandes, que tienen una taza de ganancia mucho más grande que los estados nacionales”, asunto en el que le gustaría trabajar, porque es “muy serio”.

Mujica y Topolansky fueron reclamados por la gente que pasaba por ahí y le pedía autógrafos y fotografías.

“Estoy acompañando a mis compañeros que están repartiendo listas y estamos en la época de la civilización digital y a algún sujeto se le ocurrió hace un tiempo ponerle una máquina fotográfica a los celulares y ‘tacate’, sonamos”, ironizó.

Respecto de la novedad que supone ver una escena así respecto a cualquier otro país, Mujica apostilló que Uruguay “es distinto” y rememoró anécdotas de los expresidentes José Batlle y Ordóñez (1903-1907 y 1911-1915) y Luis Batlle Berres (1947-1951), quienes iban a diferentes lugares caminando.

