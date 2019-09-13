José Ignacio Paliza: El PRM no irá a reunión con JCE por desacuerdo con visita a Fernández

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) no asistirá a la reunión convocada por la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) para el martes 17 de septiembre con los precandidatos presidenciales que participarán en las primarias por su desacuerdo con la visita girada ayer por el pleno de ese organismo al expresidente Leonel Fernández.

En dicha reunión, a la que están invitados los precandidatos presidenciales y los delegados políticos y técnicos de PRM y del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), se tratará sobre la organización de las primarias del próximo 6 de octubre, en las que participarán las citadas formaciones políticas.

“Mientras la JCE visitó en su oficina privada a un precandidato del PLD, permitiéndole inclusive tener un delegado ante ellos, al PRM y sus precandidatos se les conmina a una reunión en su sede central. Nosotros no acudiremos”, informó en Twitter el presidente del partido opositor, el senador José Ignacio Paliza.

El pleno de la JCE, encabezado por su presidente Julio Cesar Castaños Guzmán, visitó ayer a Fernández, precandidato presidencial por el PLD para las primarias simultáneas del 6 de octubre, en la sede de la Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (Funglode), que dirige el exjefe de Estado.

En el encuentro, explicó posteriormente Castaños Guzmán en un comunicado, la institución ofreció a Fernández y a parte de su equipo informaciones sobre los resultados del simulacro nacional del voto automatizado realizado el pasado 8 de septiembre.

El PLD participará en las elecciones primarias con el padrón abierto, la primera vez que la formación elige a sus aspirantes con esta modalidad, mientras que el PRM acude a la cita con la lista de sus miembros.

Las votaciones del 6 de octubre se celebrarán para que ambos partidos elijan a sus candidatos presidenciales, así como a centenares de aspirantes a otros cargos de elección popular.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar