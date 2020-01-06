JLo da a entender en los Globos de Oro que se casó con Alex Rodríguez

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 6 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MIAMI.- Jennifer López pasó un momento memorable en las fiestas posteriores a la entrega de los Globos de Oro este domingo, dejando claro que perder el galardón no le afectó en lo absoluto y sorprendiendo al describir a su pareja, el exbeisbolista Alex Rodríguez, como “esposo” en una entrevista.

En declaraciones transmitidas este lunes en Despierta América, el programa matutino de la cadena Univision, López afirmó que se sentía “muy emocionada” por estar como nominada en los premios por primera vez desde 1998.

“Han cambiado muchas cosas en lo personal y en lo profesional”, dijo López mientras estaba agarrada de la mano de Rodríguez. “Estoy muy feliz con mi familia, con mis hijos, mi esposo”, remató.

Esta es la primera vez que JLo, quien aceptó la propuesta de matrimonio del exjugador de los Yankees de Nueva York en marzo de 2019, se refiere a él como “esposo”.

La pareja había declinado dar la fecha o detalles sobre su boda, aunque habían asegurado que sería “una gran fiesta”.

La declaración ha puesto a la prensa hispana en Estados Unidos a especular si López y Rodríguez decidieron casarse en secreto por lo civil y luego realizarán una boda religiosa “por todo lo alto”, como habían dicho.

Aunque López no se llevó el Globo de Oro a mejor actriz de reparto en una película dramática por su papel de Ramona en “Hustler” (la ganadora fue Laura Dern por “Marriage Story”), la artista de ascendencia puertorriqueña abandonó su vestido de la casa Valentino, con el que asistió a la ceremonia, y se puso un sexy conjunto de pantalón corto y camisa de encaje para la “after-party”.

En videos publicados en las redes sociales, la Diva del Bronx se pudo ver bailando con varios de los asistentes en la fiesta de la firma de representantes y publicistas de celebridades CAA.

JLo y A-Rod, como les han apodado los medios desde el inicio de sus carreras, viven juntos desde hace más de dos años, con los hijos que ambos tuvieron de matrimonios anteriores, en la casa de él en el exclusivo vecindario de Coral Gables, en Miami.

La pareja también tiene en común varias empresas.

