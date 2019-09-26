Jennifer López y Shakira actuarán durante el Super Bowl

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Jennifer López y Shakira cantarán en el codiciado medio tiempo del Super Bowl LIV, la final del torneo de fútbol americano en Estados Unidos que se realizará en el estadio Hard Rock de Miami el 2 de febrero de 2020.

Las artistas, cuyos nombres circulaban con el de Taylor Swift como las estrellas que se podrían encargar del tradicional concierto que se celebra en el descanso del partido, publicaron fotos con la noticia.

“Dos reinas por primera vez juntas en el escenario más grande del mundo. Bienvenidas Jennifer López y Shakira al medio tiempo”, dijo por su parte en Twitter la firma Pepsi, el principal patrocinador de la liga de fútbol americano (NFL).

Poco antes, tanto Shakira como Jennifer López publicaron en sus cuentas de Instagram sendas fotografías de la otra, junto con mensajes en los que la colombiana decía “prepárate”, mientras que la neoyorquina adelantaba: “Esto está pasando”.

Minutos más tarde publicaron ya una fotografía de las dos, junto con el logotipo del Super Bowl. Jennifer López avisaba de que en el concierto van a “poner al mundo en llamas” y la barranquillera indicó: “¡No hay nada más grande que esto! Estoy tan emocionada por participar en la Super Bowl”.

La actuación del medio tiempo de la Super Bowl es un auténtico acontecimiento mundial, que atrae tanta atención como el partido en sí y es considerado con uno de los mayores eventos televisivos del planeta, con 98,9 millones de televidentes nada más en Estados Unidos.

En 2019, los encargados del segmento fueron los integrantes de la banda Maroon 5, con los raperos Big Boi y Travis Scott. Anteriormente estuvo en el escenario Justin Timberlake (2018) y se presentaron Lady Gaga (2017), Coldplay (2016), Katy Perry (2015), Bruno Mars (2014) y Beyoncé (2013).

Les habían precedido leyendas de la música como Michael Jackson, Madonna, The Rolling Stones o Prince, entre muchos otros.

Jennifer López, quien vive en Miami desde hace dos años, dijo a Efe en una entrevista reciente “que sería un honor” ser parte del Super Bowl, un evento que se veía religiosamente en su casa, pues su padre es fanático del fútbol americano.

Desde hace tiempo se venía rumoreando sobre la posibilidad de que la cantante neoyorquina de origen puertorriqueño se encargase de esta actuación, suposición que ella misma alimentó recientemente cuando publicó un video en su cuenta de Instagram en el que decía que el fútbol americano finalmente regresó y esta temporada es “especial”.

La 54 edición del Super Bowl se llevará a cabo el 2 de febrero en el Hard Rock Stadium, en Miami, que organizará por sexta vez en su historia la disputa de la gran final de la NFL.

