Jennifer López recibe una nominación a los Globos de Oro por “Hustlers”

Por EFE lunes 9 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Jennifer López recibió una nominación en los Globos de Oro a la mejor actriz de reparto de una película por su papel en “Hustlers”, anunció este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

