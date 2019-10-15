Jennifer Aniston se une a Instagram y supera 100.000 seguidores en media hora

Por EFE martes 15 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La actriz Jennifer Aniston por fin está en Instagram. Y lo inauguró este martes por lo alto con una fotografía junto al reparto original de “Friends”, que le ha ayudado a ganar más de 100.000 seguidores en solo media hora.

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer y Lisa Kudrow acompañan en la imagen a la actriz de 50 años, que dio el paso para unirse a la popular red social tras años de peticiones de sus seguidores e incontables perfiles de fans que llevan sus fotos.

La instantánea, que en la mañana de hoy contaba con más de un millón de “me gusta” y va en aumento, retrata una calurosa reunión junto a una chimenea del legendario casting de “Friends”, que no es común ver junto y en todo su esplendor.

“Ahora somos AMIGOS en Instagram también. ¡Hola, Instagram!, escribió la estadounidense para acompañar la imagen.

Esta famosa serie que protagonizaron estos seis amigos cumplió en septiembre pasado 25 años de su primer episodio. La comedia cerró en 2004 diez temporadas de éxitos tras 236 episodios en antena, pero sigue siendo un fenómeno para incontables aficionados en el mundo.

La foto de Aniston que recuerda esos años de oro fue suficiente para que sumara 100.000 seguidores en media hora y superara los 180.000 a media mañana de hoy.

La actriz recurrió a un corto mensaje de biografía, el texto que encabeza el perfil y en el que los usuarios expresan sus intereses o parte de su vida: “Mis amigos me llaman Jen”.

Precisamente, fueron otras celebridades de Hollywood cercanas a Aniston y miles de fans los que celebraron su llegada a la red social.

“¡Sí! Bienvenida a Instagram, Jen”, escribió como comentario la actriz Reese Witherspoon, amiga cercana de Aniston.

Además, la también intérprete Olivia Wilde acompañó con emojis de corazones y rayos un “finalmente” que recogió la emoción de muchos, mientras su colega Sara Foster bromeó con que, a pesar de “no ser un desnudo” como le había sugerido, “esta foto está linda también”.

Este año ha estado lleno de buenas noticias para Aniston, como el lanzamiento en Netflix de su película “Murder Mystery” junto a Adam Sandler, de la que ya se ha confirmado una secuela.

De la mano del gigante tecnológico Apple, que lleva tiempo planeando su desembarco en el competido mundo de la televisión y las plataformas de “streaming”, Aniston también será una de las protagonistas de una serie que girará en torno a un programa matinal de noticias, un género con una gran tradición en Estados Unidos.

Anuncios