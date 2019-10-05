JCE garantiza que tiene todo bajo control para las primarias de este domingo

Por El Nuevo Diario sábado 5 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Junta Central Electoral (JCE) aseguró que este sábado fueron instaladas las 7.372 mesas electorales que funcionarán en los 3.800 recintos habilitados para acoger las elecciones primarias simultáneas a celebrarse mañana en todo en el país bajo el sistema de voto automatizado.


El presidente de la JCE, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, reiteró en rueda de prensa que el 20 % del sufragio correspondiente al nivel presidencial será auditado de manera aleatoria tal y como se acordó con los partidos políticos.

Castaños garantizó la “total confiabilidad” del proceso automatizado de votaciones y reiteró que desde las cuatro de la tarde de este domingo, cuando concluyan las votaciones, se empezará a transmitir a la JCE los resultados de las mesas electorales.

“Aquí no hay ningún problema, ya hemos asegurado con las compañías Altice y Claro todas las medidas de seguridad para habilitar la conexión privada contratada con estas empresas y examinado que el proceso de viaje de los datos por esas vías es totalmente seguro”, declaró el funcionario.

Destacó que los funcionarios electorales estarán en las mesas de votación desde las 7 de la mañana de este domingo, para que las votaciones den comienzo “a las ocho en punto”.

Castaños se refirió, además, a un video que circula hoy en las redes sociales donde una mujer denuncia que las valijas electorales fueron abiertas antes de que se inicie el proceso de votación.

“Ante ese aspaviento, debemos decir que las 7.372 valijas fueron abiertas para poder, precisamente, instalar las mesas electorales, para instalar los equipos necesarios. Eso estaba programado así y así se cumplió en el ciento por ciento de los casos”, afirmó.

Recordó que para las primarias cerradas del PRM están convocados 1.196.000 personas, el número de inscritos en el padrón de ese partido, mientras que para las primarias abiertas del PLD están habilitadas 7.400.000 personas..

La directora de comunicaciones de la JCE Laura Castellanos informó que el organismo ofrecerá una rueda de prensa a las 7.30 de la mañana de este domingo.

El expresidente Leonel Fernández y el exministro de Obras Públicas son los principales contendientes dentro del PLD, mientras que el exgobernante Hipólito Mejía y el empresario Luis Abinader son los más sólidos aspirantes a obtener la candidatura a la Presidencia por el PRM.

