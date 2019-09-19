JCE entrega materiales electorales a los partidos que van a primarias

Por EFE jueves 19 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.-La Junta Central Electoral (JCE) entregó este jueves al Partido de Liberación Dominicana (PLD) y al Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) los gafetes, credenciales, instructivos y todos los materiales para la celebración las elecciones primarias simultáneas del 6 de octubre.

Ambas organizaciones políticas recibieron 22,500 instructivos de delegados, 24,000 cartas credenciales, 24,000 gafetes y 24,000 clips para gafetes, informó el órgano electoral en un comunicado.

La entrega de dichos materiales fue realizada en las oficinas de logística de la JCE y los recibieron el delegado técnico del PLD ante la Dirección de Informática, Bienvenido Casado, y el delegado técnico del PRM ante la Dirección de Elecciones, Dionicio de los Santos.

Por la Junta Central Electoral estuvo presente Betty Vargas, subdirectora nacional de Elecciones, y Tomás García Freites, encargado de Organización y Logística Electoral.

El PLD participará en las elecciones primarias con el padrón abierto, la primera vez que la formación elige a sus aspirantes con esta modalidad, mientras que el PRM acude a la cita con la lista de sus miembros.

Las votaciones del 6 de octubre se celebrarán para que ambos partidos elijan a sus candidatos presidenciales, así como a centenares de aspirantes a otros cargos de elección popular.

