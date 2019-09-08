JCE dice fue un “éxito” simulacro de votación y participaron 163.680 personas

Por EFE domingo 8 de septiembre, 2019
El presidente de la JCE detalló que 30.865 personas en edades de 46 a 55 años votaron en la prueba, seguidas por las 29.925 personas en edades de 56 a 65 años.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente de la Junta Central Electoral (JCE), Julio César Castaños Guzmán, calificó como un “rotundo éxito” el simulacro de votación realizado este domingo en todo el país y reveló que del mismo participaron 163.680 personas, equivalente al 2,21 % del padrón de electores.

Castaños dijo sentirse “muy satisfecho” del número de votantes, así como del funcionamiento de los equipos instalados en las 5.401 mesas electorales que estuvieron hábiles en todo el país.

“El gran éxito a resaltar es que teníamos el 90 por ciento de los resultados de la prueba en la primera después de su conclusión (…) es muy probable que los dominicanos que acudan a votar en las primarias del 6 de octubre sepan en tiempo récord quiénes serán sus candidatos”, agregó.

La JCE realizó el simulacro para poner a prueba los equipos de voto automatizado que utilizará en las primeras del 6 de octubre venidero y en las elecciones generales de 2020.

“Tenemos cosas por mejorar como lo es la asistencia a los envejecientes y los discapacitados, vamos a poner en práctica una unidad de pronta respuesta para estas y otras contingencias”, expuso Castaños en rueda de prensa.

Asimismo, informó que para los problemas de conectividad registrados en algunos puntos del país, debido a la falta de señal de Internet de las prestadoras de servicios, se utilizará un teléfono móvil de la JCE que transmitirá el código de las actas hacia el centro de cómputos del organismos.

Aseguró que en esos casos se puede votar sin problemas, ya que el padrón está integrado a los equipos.

El presidente de la JCE detalló que 30.865 personas en edades de 46 a 55 años votaron en la prueba, seguidas por las 29.925 personas en edades de 56 a 65 años.

Además, que el tercer mayor rango de edades correspondió al de más de 66 años, en el que votaron 24.079 personas, mientras que otras 18.225 lo hicieron con edades entre los 26 a los 38 años.

El menor número de votantes, 15.227, correspondió a las personas en edades entre los 18 a los 25 años.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar