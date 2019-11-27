JCE decidirá mañana sobre uso voto automatizado en comicios 2020; dice que está contra el tiempo

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 26 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente de la Junta Central Electoral (JCE), Julio César Castaños Guzmán, anunció este martes que el Pleno de la entidad se reunirá este jueves para decidir sobre el uso del voto automatizado y conteo manual o de las boletas físicas tradicionales en las elecciones de 2020.

Según señaló el responsable del órgano electoral en declaraciones a la prensa, independientemente de la resolución que se tome a este respecto, la JCE mantendrá la auditoría forense a los equipos que se utilizaron en las primarias abiertas del pasado 6 de octubre.

“Yo entiendo que el pleno este jueves 28 debe pronunciarse” ya sea que tome la decisión de usar el voto automatizado complementado con conteo manual “o nos vamos con papeletas. En todos los casos, la auditoria hay que hacerla”, dijo Castaños Guzmán.

La cuestión del uso o no del voto automatizado en la próximas elecciones ha sido objeto de controversia, por lo que la JCE decidió consultar su parecer a este respecto a los partidos políticos, que pudieron dejar constancia de su opinión ante Secretaría General hasta ayer lunes por la tarde.

En cuanto al análisis de los equipos usados en las elecciones primarias del 6 de octubre, la compañía Deloitte & Touche, designada para llevar a cabo de la auditoría forense, renunció el pasado 14 de noviembre a llevar a cabo el proceso, a raíz de las críticas lanzadas desde distintos sectores tras su selección por parte de la JCE, de modo que la evaluación aún está pendiente.

