Jane Fonda, detenida por tercera vez durante protesta contra crisis climática

Junta a Fonda fue detenido el también actor Ted Danson, y otra treintena de personas.

“Hoy, la policía del Capitolio de EEUU arrestó a 32 personas por protestar de manera ilegal”, señaló la directora de comunicación de la policía de Capitolio, Eva Malecki, en un comunicado.

El grupo Fire Drill Fridays (simulacro de incendio de los viernes), creado por la propia Fonda y que organizó la protesta, informó en su cuenta de Twitter de su detención y publicó una fotografía en la que se ve a la actriz, de 81 años, esposada y escoltada por agentes de la policía del Capitolio.

Los dos pasados viernes, Fonda ya fue arrestada en las escalinatas del Congreso junto con un puñado de manifestantes que reclamaban decisiones del Gobierno para contrarrestar el cambio climático.

Fonda prometió que continuaría estas protestas durante los próximos 14 viernes, que es el tiempo que la actriz estará en la capital de EE.UU. para la producción de la serie “Grace and Frankie”, de Netflix.

La actriz tiene un amplio historial como activista en defensa de varias causas: En 1972, durante la Guerra de Vietnam, Fonda realizó una visita a Hanói y posó en algunas fotografías sentada en una pieza de artillería antiaérea vietnamita.

Para las protestas actuales contra el calentamiento global, Fonda se ha inspirado en la activista sueca Greta Thunberg, de 16 años, que ha incitado huelgas de estudiantes en todo el mundo que reclaman la atención sobre el problema del cambio climático.

“Greta ha dicho que tenemos que actuar como si la casa se estuviera quemando”, comentó Fonda en una entrevista reciente al diario The Washington Post.

“Llamaré estas protestas el ‘simulacro de incendio de los viernes. Ustedes no lo ven, pero tengo una armadura que me protege (…) Tengo 81 años. No hay nada que puedan hacerme. No importa lo que hagan”, afirmó la actriz.

La campaña “simulacro de incendio de los viernes” ha anunciado que las protestas continuarán al menos hasta mediados de enero y a ellas se sumaran “celebridades, científicos, economistas y personas de las comunidades afectadas.