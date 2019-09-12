James Cameron sintió esperanza cuando “Avengers” ganó en taquilla a “Avatar”

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
James Cameron, director de cine

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El cineasta James Cameron aseguró que se sintió esperanzado cuando la película “Avengers: Endgame” se proclamó este año como la más taquillera de la historia, arrebatando el récord a su cinta de 2009 “Avatar”.

“Me da mucha esperanza, es una prueba demostrable de que la gente seguirá acudiendo a los cines”, aseguró Cameron en una entrevista publicada este miércoles por la revista especializada Deadline.

El realizador respondió de esa manera mientras trabaja en la secuela de “Avatar”, que en verdad serán cuatro películas, dos de ellas rodadas a la par y en fase de postproducción para estrenarse en 2021 y 2023, y las dos últimas previstas para 2025 y 2027, si las anteriores reciben el respaldo del público.

“Lo que más me asustaba de hacer ‘Avatar 2’ y ‘Avatar 3’ era que el mercado podría haber cambiado tanto que, simplemente, ya no habría forma posible de hacer que las personas se entusiasmaran por ir a sentarse en una habitación oscura con un grupo de extraños para ver algo”, explicó Camerón.

Antes del estreno de la película original de “Avatar” otro filme de Cameron, “Titanic” (1997), ostentó el título de la película más taquillera, por lo que el cineasta ha disfrutado de ese logro durante casi 22 años ininterrumpidos.

“¿Podrán “Avatar” 2 y 3 lograr ese tipo de éxito en su momento? Quién sabe. Lo estamos intentando, tal vez lo consigamos, tal vez no, pero el punto es que todavía es posible”, reflexionó Cameron.

“Estaré feliz de verlo -avanzó-, como oposición a un escenario alternativo donde, con la disponibilidad inmediata que ofrecen los servicios de contenidos en internet y su experiencia personal, el potencial teatral (del cine) podría no haber existido nunca más”.

“Avengers: Endgame”, la película llamada a culminar por todo lo alto una década de narración entrelazada sobre las historias de los cómics de Marvel, alcanzó en julio los 2.790,2 millones de dólares de recaudación en todo el mundo, una cifra con la que se impuso a los 2.789,7 millones de “Avatar”.

La marca obtenida por “Avengers: Endgame” se refiere a términos absolutos de taquilla y no tiene en consideración la variación de precios con el paso del tiempo.

Por ejemplo, en la clasificación de películas más taquilleras contando la inflación, un dato que permite una comparación más ajustada entre filmes de diferentes épocas, “Gone with the Wind” (1939) encabeza este listado en EE.UU. y Canadá con “Avengers: Endgame” en el decimosexto lugar, según el portal especializado Box Office Mojo.

