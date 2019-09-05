Ivanka Trump llega a Asunción como última parada de su gira por Latinoamérica

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019
Ivanka Trump, hija y asesora del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Asunción.- Ivanka Trump, hija y asesora del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, aterrizó este jueves en Asunción procedente de Argentina para cerrar este viernes su gira por Latinoamérica, enfocada en el empoderamiento de la mujer y con la situación política regional como telón de fondo.

Trump llegó al Aeropuerto Internacional Silvio Pettirossi junto con el vicesecretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, John J. Sullivan, poco antes de las 17.00 hora local (21.00 GMT), informaron desde la Cancillería paraguaya.

La agenda de la asesora presidencial estadounidense y del vicesecretario de Estado arrancará este viernes en el Palacio de Gobierno, donde serán recibidos por el presidente de Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez.

Tras su llegada, Trump recorrerá una exposición de artesanías ubicada dentro del Palacio, para pasar después al Despacho Presidencial, donde estará unos minutos con el presidente.

A las 10.00 hora local (14.00 GMT), está previsto que la asesora estadounidense participe en un acto sobre “Iniciativa de Desarrollo Global y Prosperidad de las Mujeres”, en el que intervendrán Abdo Benítez, Sullivan y el director ejecutivo interino del Overseas Private Investment Corporation (Corporación para Inversiones Privadas en el Extranjero, en español), David Bohigian, entre otros.

La delegación estadounidense se desplazará después a la Embajada de EE.UU. en Asunción para reunirse con los miembros de la Agencia de los Estados Unidos para el Desarrollo Internacional (Usaid, por sus siglas en inglés).

Trump y Sullivan cerrarán su visita con un almuerzo en la residencia presidencial de Mburuvicha Róga y partirán a Washington cerca de las 14.20 hora local (18.20 GMT), según la agenda tentativa proporcionada por la Presidencia paraguaya.

El embajador de Estados Unidos en Paraguay, Lee McClenny, anunció este miércoles que además de conocer los proyectos de las emprendedoras paraguayas, la delegación estadounidense buscará en esta visita aumentar las relaciones comerciales bilaterales, con un especial énfasis en la exportación de carne vacuna al país norteamericano.

También se abordarán otras cuestiones de carácter bilateral como las relaciones de seguridad entre ambos países o la posiciones políticas con respecto a la crisis del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro en Venezuela.

