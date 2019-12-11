Italia nombra por primera vez a un mujer presidenta de Corte Constitucional

Por EFE miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2019
La jueza Marta Cartabia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Roma.- La jueza Marta Cartabia, de 56 años, fue elegida hoy presidenta del Tribunal Constitucional italiano y es la primera vez que una mujer ocupa este alto cargo judicial.

La jueza solo podrá estar en su cargo nueve meses ya que el 13 de septiembre de 2020 se cumplirán los nueve años en los que un magistrado puede formar parte de la máxima Corte.

Cartabia es desde 2014 vicepresidente de la Corte Constitucional y profesora de derecho constitucional en la Universidad Bicocca de Milán y ha enseñado e investigado en varias universidades en Italia y en el extranjero,

Entró en el Tribunal Constitucional en 2011 y fue la tercera mujer en formar parte después de Fernanda Contri y Maria Rita Saulle y una de las jueces constitucionales más jóvenes en la historia de este Tribunal.

“He roto el techo de cristal”, fueron las primeras palabras de Cartabia, que deseó que en todas las profesiones “el género y la edad no cuenten como ha dicho la nueva primera ministra de Finlandia”, mientras que “en Italia aún siguen contando”.

Actualmente, de los 9.401 jueces en Italia 4.388 son mujeres, pero en el último informe del Consejo Superior de la Magistratura de 2019, en puestos de dirección de instituciones judiciales solo hay 125 mujeres, respecto a los 322 hombres.

