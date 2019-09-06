Israel ataca puestos de Hamás en Gaza tras cohetes lanzados desde la franja

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Jerusalén/Gaza.- El Ejército israelí atacó la noche varios puestos militares del movimiento islamista Hamás en Gaza en respuesta al lanzamiento poco antes de cinco proyectiles desde la franja hacia Israel.

Un avión y un tanque atacaron “varios objetivos militares de Hamás en el norte de la Franja de Gaza, incluyendo una instalación y posiciones militares”, informó un portavoz castrense.

El Ministerio de Sanidad de Gaza señaló que los ataques no causaron víctimas.

Las posiciones atacadas, pertenecientes al brazo armado del grupo islamista, sufrieron importantes daños materiales, informaron fuentes de seguridad palestinas.

La ofensiva de represalia israelí se produjo después de que cinco cohetes fueran lanzados durante la noche del viernes hacia Israel.

Los proyectiles no provocaron heridos y cayeron en campo abierto, pero hicieron sonar las alarmas antiaéreas en varias comunidades israelíes colindantes con el enclave palestino. Dos personas debieron ser atendidas por ataques de ansiedad en la localidad de Sderot, informó el diario Haaretz.

Ninguna facción o grupo armado de la franja se atribuyó la responsabilidad de estos últimos lanzamientos.

Los cohetes fueron arrojados después de que este viernes se registraran las protestas semanales de la Gran Marcha del Retorno ante la línea divisoria entre Gaza e Israel, en las que hubo enfrentamientos violentos y dos adolescentes palestinos murieron por disparos de soldados israelíes.

El movimiento islamista Hamás, que gobierna de facto en el enclave desde que tomó el poder por la fuerza en 2007, advirtió a Israel de que es “completamente responsable de la muerte” de los dos menores, que tenían 14 y 17 años.

Los incidentes de esta noche siguen a un repunte de tensión en la zona en la segunda quincena de agosto, con seis jornadas en las que se lanzaron cohetes.

Ninguna de las facciones palestinas ha reivindicado por ahora estos ataques, y analistas y milicias aseguraron que fueron actos individuales y descentralizados.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar