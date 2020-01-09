Irán niega la hipótesis del misil y urge a Canadá a compartir esa información

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Teherán.- Las autoridades iraníes negaron la madrugada de este viernes las informaciones de que uno de sus misiles derribó un avión ucraniano con 176 personas a bordo y urgieron a Canadá a compartir la información que apunta en este sentido con la comisión investigadora.

El portavoz del Gobierno iraní, Alí Rabieí, calificó en un comunicado los informes que responsabilizan a Irán del accidente aéreo registrado el miércoles al sur de Teherán de “falsos” y de “una guerra psicológica”.

Después de que fuentes de inteligencia estadounidenses apuntaran a la hipótesis del misil, el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, confirmó que su Gobierno tiene información de que el vuelo de Ukranian International Airlines (UIA) fue derribado por “un misil iraní” aunque pudo ser por un error.

