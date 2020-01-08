Irán afirma que ataque aéreo es primer paso de su “dura venganza” contra EEUU

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Teherán.- Los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní informaron de que el ataque con misiles de su fuerza aérea contra la base militar Ain al Asad, situada en el oeste de Irak y donde están desplegadas tropas estadounidenses, es un primer paso de la “dura venganza” por el asesinato de su comandante, Qasem Soleimaní.

“Al Gran Satán, el régimen cruel y arrogante de EEUU, advertimos de que cualquier otra maldad o violación u otras medidas se enfrentará a una respuesta más dolorosa y aplastante”, aseguró el Cuerpo de los Guardianes de la Revolución en un comunicado colgado en su pagina web.

