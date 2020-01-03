Irak asegura que el ataque de EEUU no afecta a la producción petrolera

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bagdad.- El Ministerio de Petróleo iraquí aseguró este viernes que sólo algunos empleados de empresas petrolíferas han abandonado el país, tras el ataque estadounidense de esta madrugada contra líderes chiíes en Bagdad, y que las operaciones de producción y exportación de crudo no se han visto afectadas.

En un comunicado, el departamento negó que los empleados extranjeros que trabajan en las compañías petrolíferas del sur de Irak hayan abandonado el país, a excepción de algunos de nacionalidad estadounidense.

La Embajada de Estados Unidos (EEUU) en Irak instó a sus ciudadanos a salir inmediatamente del país, y recomendó que lo hagan preferiblemente por avión, según una alerta emitida este viernes tras el bombardeo en las cercanías del aeropuerto de Bagdad.

El Ministerio de Petróleo reiteró que la situación en los campos petroleros de todo el país es “normal”, lanzando un mensaje de calma a los mercados.

Sin embargo, el precio del barril del Brent subió esta mañana un 4 % en el mercado de Londres a raíz del ataque, en el que murió Qasem Soleimani, poderoso comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución de Irán, que tenía una gran influencia en Siria y en Irak.

El crudo Brent para entrega en marzo trepó este viernes a los 69,50 dólares el barril, el nivel más alto desde que el “oro negro” alcanzase los 69 dólares el pasado 17 de septiembre.

Además, las principales Bolsas europeas cotizan en la sesión de este viernes con fuertes caídas después del bombardeo, que tuvo lugar después de la medianoche hora iraquí (21:00 GMT).

