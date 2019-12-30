Investigan posible fuga de Japón de Carlos Ghosn

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Carlos Ghosn, expresidente de Nissan Motor

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Tokio.- Las autoridades japonesas están intentando confirmar informes que indican que el expresidente de Nissan Motor Carlos Ghosn ha abandonado el país, a pesar del arresto domiciliario al que estaba sometido.

Según varios medios internacionales, Ghosn supuestamente se encuentra en Beirut, donde llegó en las últimas horas.

Fuentes de la fiscalía dijeron a la cadena pública NHK que desconocían esas posibilidad. “Estoy revisando los datos”, dijo una de las fuentes de la fiscalía de forma anónima a esa cadena de televisión.

Uno de los anteriores abogados que lo defendió legalmente en Japón, consultado también por NHK, dijo desconocer la suerte de Ghosn y prometió confirmar la información.

Ghosn, que además de presidente de Nissan Motor y Mitsubishi Motors estuvo al frente del grupo Renault, fue detenido en Tokio el 19 de noviembre de 2018 por presuntas irregularidades financieras durante su gestión al frente de Nissan.

El exdirectivo, de 65 años y con nacionalidad brasileña, francesa y libanesa, se enfrenta a cuatro causas judiciales en Japón, y se espera que el juicio comience en abril próximo.

Ghosn siempre ha defendido su inocencia y ha afirmado que su arresto fue fruto de una supuesta conspiración dentro de Nissan y asegura que es víctima del “sistema de rehenes de la justicia” nipona, como recordó al cumplirse un año de su arresto.

Anuncios