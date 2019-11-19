Interior y Policía deja instalada Mesa de Seguridad en el Distrito Nacional

Por EFE martes 19 de noviembre, 2019
Autoridades presentes durante acto de juramentación de Mesa de Seguridad del D N III

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Ministerio de Interior y Policía instaló este martes la Mesa Local de Seguridad, Ciudadanía y Género en el Distrito Nacional, con el propósito de ejecutar y gestionar la implementación de políticas públicas que impulsen la inclusión de la población en la prevención de la violencia y la criminalidad.

El viceministro de Interior y Policía, Washington González, afirmó durante el acto celebrado en el Palacio Consistorial, que las mesas son el instrumento más eficaz para la prevención del delito, además de constituir un espacio de análisis y reflexión.

Expresó su satisfacción de que el programa lo integren la Policía Nacional, Procuraduría General de la República y la comunidad, “siendo este último un instrumento que fortalece la integridad de todos los sectores” que influyen en la seguridad ciudadana.

Por otra parte, el alcalde del Distrito Nacional, David Collado, expresó que Santo Domingo es la ciudad “con la que todos soñamos, una ciudad sin colores partidarios, una ciudad sin intereses políticos”.

La información suministrada por Interior y Policía destacó que entre los miembros de la mesa figuran las ministras de la Mujer, Janet Camilo, y de la Juventud, Robiamny Balcácer, así como la fiscal del Distrito Nacional, Rosalba Ramos, y el vicepresidente de la Fundación Institucionalidad y Justicia, Servio Tulio Castaños.

Las Mesas de Seguridad han sido instaladas también en los municipios de Jarabacoa, Constanza, La Vega, Salcedo, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Oeste, Santo Domingo Norte, Boca Chica, San Cristóbal, Los Alcarrizos, Sabana de la Mar, Bonao y Pedro Brand.

