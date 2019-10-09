Interceptado en Azores un barco con 500 kilos de cocaína procedente de Brasil

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA.- Las fuerzas de seguridad españolas han detenido, en colaboración con las policías de otros países europeos, a cinco personas tras interceptar cerca de las islas portuguesas de Azores (Atlántico) un velero que se dirigía a España con más de 500 kilos de cocaína procedente de Brasil.

Según informaron este miércoles la Policía y la Guardia Civil españolas, la operación ha permitido desarticular una organización que introducía drogas en España con un barco perteneciente a una empresa holandesa registrada a nombre de uno de los integrantes del grupo.

La operación fue llevada a cabo en cooperación con las policías de Holanda, Estonia y Portugal, además de Europol, con la coordinación de un juzgado español.

Agentes españoles comenzaron a investigar al velero, de nombre “Imagine”, a raíz de unas informaciones sobre el caso obtenidas en Barcelona (noroeste español) el año pasado.

Descubrieron una serie de encuentros entre miembros de la banda de narcotraficantes en las ciudades españolas de Valencia (este), Huelva y Granada (sur) y la capital de la isla atlántica de Gran Canaria.

Averiguaron que el grupo contaba con infraestructura logística y conexiones en Holanda, Estonia, Brasil, Reino Unido o Portugal.

En mayo del año pasado, se comprobó que el grupo estaba preparando el velero en el puerto Valencia, de donde salió hacia Gran Canaria. Desde allí se dirigió a Brasil, con escala en los puertos de Fortaleza, Natal, Salvador de Bahía, Río de Janeiro e Itajaí.

A su regreso de ese país, fue interceptado el pasado 10 de julio por la Policía portuguesa en Azores, a petición de España y Holanda.

La Policía y la Guardia Civil precisan que España era la puerta de entrada de la droga, pero la base de la organización estaba en Holanda, donde residían sus miembros. Los detenidos son de nacionalidades estonia, británica y holandesa

