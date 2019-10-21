INTEC ofrece curso de emergencias pediátricas con aval internacional

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 21 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Laboratorio de Simulaciones Médicas del Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (SIMLAB) impartirá el Curso de Proveedores de PEARS (Valoración, reconocimiento y estabilización de emergencias pediátricas), diseñado por la American Heart Association (AHA), con el objetivo de mejorar la calidad brindada a los bebés y niños gravemente enfermos, para así tener un mejor pronóstico.

Todo profesional de la salud que realice este curso sabrá cómo reconocer la dificultad respiratoria, el shock y el paro cardíaco en pacientes pediátricos y podrá proporcionar intervenciones apropiadas para salvar la vida de los pacientes dentro de los minutos iniciales de respuesta, hasta que pueda sea transferido a un proveedor avanzado.

Además, podrá hacer Soporte Básico Vital (BLS) de acuerdo con la Actualización de las Directrices de la AHA de 2015, para reanimación cardiopulmonar y Circulación extracorpórea; evaluar a un niño gravemente enfermo o lesionado utilizando el enfoque sistemático pediátrico; aplicar dinámicas de equipo efectivas para el tratamiento y valoración del niño sano o enfermo y demostrar la estabilización inicial de un niño gravemente enfermo o lesionado, incluido un infante con problemas cardíacos, paro, dificultad respiratoria o shock.

El curso está dirigido a médicos y enfermeras no especializadas en pediatría, enfermeras practicantes o auxiliares de enfermería, asistentes médicos, técnicos de emergencias médicas, terapeutas respiratorios, proveedores de atención médica prehospitalaria y hospitalaria, personal de clínicas ambulatorias o consultorios médicos y proveedores escolares.

 Los estudiantes que completen los requisitos del curso PEARS recibirán una tarjeta de finalización del curso para proveedores de PEARS, con certificación internacional por la American Heart Association (AHA) válida por dos años.

El Simlab, bajo la coordinación del doctor Pablo Smester, especialista en medicina de emergencias y desastres, pertenece al Área de Ciencias de la Salud. Es un centro autorizado de entrenamiento de la International Trauma Life Support (ITLS) y de la American Heart Association (AHA) y es miembro de la Federación Latinoamericana de Simulación Clínica y la Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSiH).

Para mayor información sobre los cursos que imparte el Simlab, puede comunicar al teléfono 809-567-9271 extensión 376.