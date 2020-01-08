Inmigración hace que la población española supere los 47 millones, según cifras divulgadas

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID.- España superó por primera vez la cifra de 47 millones de habitantes en el primer semestre de 2019, gracias a la aportación de los inmigrantes, con un aumento mayor entre colombianos y venezolanos, según cifras oficiales divulgadas este miércoles.

Los datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) indican que aL 1 de julio de 2019 la población residente en España alcanzó 47,1 millones de personas, con un aumento del 0,8 % en el semestres.

Ese incremento se debió a un saldo migratorio positivo de 209.097 personas, el más elevado que se registra en un semestre desde 2008, primer año del que hay datos.

Entre las nacionalidades con mayor aumento se encuentran los colombianos (27.920 personas más), venezolanos (24.238 más) y marroquíes (20.627 más).

Sin embargo, los mayores incrementos porcentuales fueron los de las personas procedentes de Venezuela (18,1 %), Honduras (15,4 %) y Colombia (14 %).

Por el contrario, el número de migrantes se redujo en los nacionales provenientes de Ecuador en un 1,2 % (-1.651 personas) y Rumanía en un 0,1 % (-964).

Entre enero y junio del pasado año, 348.625 personas procedentes del extranjero establecieron su residencia en España (un 21,8 % más interanual), mientras que 139.528 personas abandonaron el país con destino al extranjero (un 17,5 % menos).

El saldo migratorio positivo de 209.097 personas permitió compensar el saldo vegetativo (nacimientos menos defunciones) negativo de 45.002 personas en España.

Ese saldo negativo se debió a que en el primer semestre de 2019 nacieron 169.269 niños, una cifra que no fue suficiente para compensar las 214.218 defunciones que se produjeron en ese periodo. El número de españoles nacidos se redujo en 63.447 personas en relación a años anteriores.

Las cifras aportadas por el INE concluyen que el crecimiento de la población en España -que se mantiene desde 2015- se debió al incremento de los migrantes.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar