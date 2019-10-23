INDH constata relatos de tortura y abuso en detenciones en protestas en Chile

Por EFE martes 22 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El Instituto Nacional de Derechos Humanos (INDH) de Chile informó este martes que ha constatado relatos de torturas y abusos de agentes de fuerzas del Estado durante las protestas en Chile en los últimos cinco días, que han dejado al menos 15 muertos.

El organismo, que trabaja a diario en las calles de todo Chile para dar fe de las situaciones que se viven durante las protestas, explicó en un comunicado que han tenido conocimiento de situaciones que violan los derechos humanos de los manifestantes que expresan su descontento.

“Desnudamientos, torturas, disparos contra civiles, maltrato físico y verbal, golpes, y demora de la Policía en conducir a las personas detenidas a la comisaría, manteniéndolas en los furgones, con mala ventilación y hacinadas durante horas”, indicó el INDH.

Otro de los asuntos que “preocupa” al organismo es la transparencia en las cifras de las víctimas durante los enfrentamientos entre los manifestantes y los uniformados.

“Nos preocupa en lo fundamental la transparencia en las cifras de personas fallecidas, heridas y detenidas, entre otras, por tanto reafirmamos el rol del instituto para ingresar a todo recinto policial, militar y hospitalario para reunir toda la información que se pueda”, reclamó el director del INDH, Sergio Micco.

A su juicio, desde que las protestas por el alza del precio del Metro de Santiago se convirtieron el pasado viernes en movilizaciones a nivel nacional contra la desigualdad social, “la acción policial y militar ha ido in crescendo, lo cual se refleja en los números de detenidos, heridos y muertos”.

El organismo contabiliza, al igual que el Gobierno, 15 fallecidos, entre ellos dos colombianos, un ecuatoriano y un peruano, en el marco de las protestas. Del total, cinco murieron presuntamente a manos de policías o militares, según constató el mismo INDH.

Los heridos ascendieron a 226, de ellos 123 por armas de fuego, según este reporte del INDH, prácticamente la única institución que está ofreciendo reportes diarios sobre las víctimas de este conflicto social.

La misma institución reportó 1.692 detenidos desde que comenzaron las protestas, de los que 210 son menores de edad, de acuerdo a los datos recogidos de 55 comisarías a nivel nacional.

Sin embargo, la Fiscalía de Chile aseguró que el número de detenidos desde el sábado es de 5.400 que han sido procesados por unos 200 fiscales desplegados a nivel nacional.

