Incendios en Colombia han consumido este año 120.000 hectáreas de bosques

Por EFE sábado 7 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Unas 120.000 hectáreas de bosques han sido arrasadas por incendios forestales en Colombia en lo que va de 2019, y actualmente persisten siete en varios departamentos, informó este sábado la Fuerza Aérea Colombiana (FAC).

“A la fecha en Colombia, 120.000 hectáreas han sido devastadas por el fuego”, dijo la FAC en un comunicado en el que agregó que ha “realizado 106 misiones de extinción de incendios forestales en todo el país durante el 2019”.

En Colombia los incendios forestales se incrementan en la temporada seca, que comenzó a finales de mayo y principios de junio y aún no se ha terminado.

La entidad explicó que para combatir las llamas realizó con helicópteros Black Hawk, Huey II, Bell 212 y con el avión C-130 Hércules más de 1.000 descargas de agua y líquidos retardantes.

Destacó que las operaciones contra los incendios se coordinan con la Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD).

“Se ha trabajado, no solo para controlar las conflagraciones, sino en campañas de prevención, que de la mano con las autoridades municipales, departamentales y la comunidad en general, se busca salvaguardar el medio ambiente”, añadió la FAC.

Según cifras de las Entidades Operativas del Sistema Nacional de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (Sngrd), a corte del 3 de agosto, se han presentado en el país 613 incendios de los cuales 600 han sido extinguidos.

De los 13 incendios restantes, siete se mantienen activos: cuatro en el departamento del Tolima (centro), uno en Santander (este) y otro en Cundinamarca, del que Bogotá es su capital; y uno en Nariño, fronterizo con Ecuador.

Como parte de los planes de contingencia para hacer frente a los incendios, se cuenta con 220.000 personas, siete centros logísticos humanitarios, 968 unidades de maquinaria amarilla.

También están disponibles equipos especializados para la extinción de incendios forestales y equipos para el abastecimiento de agua entre ellos motobombas, camiones cisterna, plantas potabilizadoras, tanques de almacenamiento y equipos de hidrosucción.

