Imponen prisión a otro de los implicados en red de César el Abusador

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 9 de diciembre, 2019
Heriberto de la Cruz Pérez, alias Erick Aqua

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Oficina Judicial de Servicios de Atención Permanente del Distrito Nacional impuso este lunes tres de prisión Heriberto de la Cruz Pérez, alias Erick Aqua, quien es vinculado a la red que dirigía el presunto narcotraficante César Emilio Peralta, conocido como César el Abusador.

El tribunal acogió la petición que en ese sentido formulara el Ministerio Público y envió a De la Cruz Pérez a la Penitenciaría Nacional de La Victoria.

El Ministerio Público destacó en un comunicado quien Erick Aqua fue arrestado el 25 de noviembre acusado por la Procuraduría Especializada Antilavado de Activos y la Fiscalía del Distrito Nacional de presuntamente violar la Ley 155-17 sobre Lavado de Activos y Financiamiento del Terrorismo en sus artículos 3.2, 3.3, 6 y 9.1.

Los fiscales afirman que han reunido evidencias que permiten señalar al imputado como miembro de la organización criminal liderada por César Emilio Peralta, teniendo como función dentro de la estructura la de servir como testaferro, colocando a su nombre bienes y sociedades comerciales de otros miembros de la red.

El órgano de justicia señala que con De la Cruz Pérez suman 18 las personas vinculadas a la organización, 13 de las cuales han sido procesadas y recibido diferentes medidas de coerción como presentación periódica, prisión domiciliaria, impedimento de salida del país y garantía económica por diferentes montos.

Asimismo, indicó que otras tres personas fueron extraditadas a los Estados Unidos y un se encuentra en la República Dominicana en proceso de extradicción hacia esa nación, en tanto que su principal cabecilla, César el Abusador, quien fue arrestado la pasada semana en Colombia, también se encuentra a la espera de ser extraditado desde ese país a la citada nación norteamericana.

De igual manera, se destaca que en el transcurso de más de 60 allanamientos han sido cerrados e incautados más de 20 negocios y propiedades.

