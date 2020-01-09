Impactan dos cohetes cerca de la embajada de EEUU en Bagdad

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bagdad.- Dos cohetes impactaron este miércoles en las inmediaciones de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Bagdad, situada en el perímetro de la Zona Verde, que alberga un gran número de legaciones diplomáticas y edificios gubernamentales.

Una fuente del Ministerio de Interior iraquí que pidió el anonimato confirmó a Efe la caída de dos proyectiles tipo Katyusha en esta zona de la capital iraquí, sin que por el momento se haya informado de víctimas o daños materiales.

Este es el tercer ataque de este tipo en los últimos cinco días en el centro de Bagdad, donde ya cayeron proyectiles los pasados sábado y domingo, en uno de los casos acompañados de impactos también en la base militar de Al Balad, donde hay presencia de tropas estadounidenses.

Uno de los cohetes del pasado fin de semana causó heridas a cinco civiles tras caer en una vivienda cercana a la Zona Verde.

Todo ello se produce en medio de una grave escalada de tensión en Oriente Medio desencadenada tras el ataque de EEUU en Bagdad que el viernes acabó con la vida del comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní (IRGC), general Qasem Soleimaní, y líderes de las milicias Multitud Popular, apoyadas por Teherán.

Irán respondió anoche a esta acción con el lanzamiento de misiles contra dos bases militares que albergan a tropas estadounidenses en el oeste y norte de Irak, un ataque que no causo víctimas, según han confirmado fuentes de Bagdad y Washington.

Grupos integrados en la Multitud Popular, agrupación iraquí progubernamental, mayoritariamente chií y que perdió a su número dos en la acción de Estados Unidos que acabó también con la vida de Soleimaní, han amenazado con lanzar acciones contra objetivos estadounidenses como venganza.

Sin embargo, los ataques con cohetes contra la Zona Verde son relativamente frecuentes y se han venido produciendo a menudo con anterioridad al estallido de la escalada entre Washington y Teherán en los últimos días.

