Il Divo celebra sus 15 años con un exclusivo concierto en un viñedo en México

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019
Il Divo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Un concierto al más puro estilo Il Divo en un viñedo en Coahuila, en el noreste de México, será la lujosa y exclusiva celebración de los 15 años de la agrupación del “crossover” operístico por excelencia el próximo 1 de noviembre.

Viñedos Don Leo es el lugar escogido para que 1.200 personas celebren con este plurinacional grupo que desde hace tres lustros recorre el mundo con su exitosa miscelánea de ópera y pop con versiones de canciones como “Regresa a Mí” (Unbreak My Heart) o “Hola” en su último disco “Timeless”, una versión de “Hello” original de la británica Adele.

“Desde hace 15 años venir a México siempre es una locura”, explicó este martes en Ciudad de México el suizo Urs Bühler, uno de los integrantes de Il Divo.

“México siempre ha sido la puerta de la música. México siempre tiene que estar ahí y nosotros contamos con un público fantástico aquí”, agregó uno de sus compañeros, el español Carlos Marín.

“Timeless” es el octavo trabajo del cuarteto vocal masculino y con él todos los miembros se sienten muy satisfechos, ya que “al principio” no tenían contrato discográfico y fue confeccionado por ellos mismos.

Como es el caso de la versión de Adele, que el grupo formado Carlos Marín, Urs Bühler, David Miller y Sébastien Izambard quiso hacer desde que este exitoso tema salió a la luz.

“Ella misma ha escrito sus letras y protege muy bien su obra. Había que hablar con su equipo. (…) La de Adele es claramente Adele pero la de Il Divo suena a Il Divo, es algo que me hace estar muy orgulloso”, confesó Bühler.

El próximo jueves 31 de octubre ofrecerán un concierto en Querétaro antes de la celebración en el Viñedo Don Leo dentro de su gira que en meses anteriores les llevó a recorrer Europa, Asia, Sudáfrica, Australia, Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos.

Que su calendario incluya pasar por México siempre es “una gran alegría para ellos”, que creen que “en México ha habido cantantes como José José (fallecido el pasado 28 de septiembre en Florida) y maravillosas melodías”, consideró Marín.

“Además ahora vuelve la moda para jóvenes y para mayores de la música con melodía y buenos textos”, completó.

Sin embargo, preguntados por su interés en hacer un álbum dedicado a la música mexicana, Bühler lo calificó de “imposible” debido a su “carrera mundial”.

Y recordó que en 2015 hicieron el disco “Amor & Pasión”, que incluía canciones como el clásico “Bésame Mucho” o “Abrázame” del mexicano Juan Gabriel y que fue “un homenaje a la música latina”.

A pesar que al principio no sabían cuánto iban a durar, según comentaron, el éxito de Il Divo continúa y, de hecho se encuentran en su “mejor momento” con “giras por el mundo entero y más público que nunca”, terminó Bühler.

Anuncios