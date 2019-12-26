Huawei niega ayudas millonarias y dice que en China le tratan como al resto

Por EFE jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID.- Huawei ha negado haber recibido 75.000 millones de dólares (67.700 millones de euros al cambio) en ayudas por parte del Gobierno chino, y ha asegurado que le dispensa el mismo tratamiento que al resto de empresas privadas que operan en este país, incluidas las extranjeras.

Sin desvelar las ayudas gubernamentales recibidas de China, Huawei se ha referido en un comunicado a The Wall Wall Street Journal, que publica que la tecnológica habría obtenido hasta 75.000 millones de dólares en exenciones de impuestos, financiación y recursos a bajo precio, un artículo que se basa, según la tecnológica, en una información “falsa”.

Huawei ha reconocido que ha solicitado subsidios gubernamentales como cualquier otra empresa y ha añadido que en la última década la cantidad total recibida “en subvenciones a la I+D de gobiernos tanto dentro como fuera de China supone menos del 0,3 % de los ingresos totales”.

En 2018, estas ayudas supusieron “una cantidad equivalente al 0,2% de los ingresos anuales”, ha asegurado Huawei en el comunicado, sin precisar más al respecto.

De acuerdo con estos datos y teniendo en cuenta que la compañía anunció unos ingresos en 2018 de 721.200 millones de yuanes (92.833 millones de euros al cambio), las ayudas de gobiernos recibidas a la I+D el año pasado -que incluyen los de fuera de China- ascenderían a 1.442 millones de yuanes (185,6 millones de euros).

Según Huawei, su capital proviene de sus propias operaciones comerciales -en un 90 %- y de financiación externa – “que cumple con todas las regulaciones del mercado-“, “no de subsidios gubernamentales”.

De hecho, toda empresa tecnológica que opera en China tiene derecho a ciertas subvenciones del Gobierno, siempre y cuando cumplan ciertas condiciones, lo que incluye empresas extranjeras, ha afirmado.

Huawei ha apuntado que en la última década su inversión en I+D asciende a casi 73.000 millones de dólares, 15.000 millones de dólares en 2018, por encima de Cisco, Nokia y Ericsson, según los datos que maneja la compañía.

