Hospitalizan al candidato demócrata Bernie Sanders por obstrucción arterial

Por EFE miércoles 2 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, WASHINGTON.- El senador Bernie Sanders, aspirante a la candidatura presidencial demócrata en Estados Unidos, canceló su agenda de campaña tras ser hospitalizado después de sufrir una obstrucción arterial en Las Vegas (Nevada), informó este miércoles su campaña.

“Durante un acto de campaña anoche, el senador Sanders sufrió malestar en el pecho. Tras una evaluación y exámenes médicos se descubrió que tenía una obstrucción arterial y se le insertaron dos estent con éxito”, afirmó uno de sus asesores principales, Jeff Weaver, en un comunicado.

“El senador Sanders está hablando y de buen ánimo. Estará descansando durante los próximos días”, apuntó la nota, que agregó que se cancelarán sus próximos actos y apariciones “hasta un próximo anuncio”.

El aspirante, de 78 años, es uno de los tres septuagenarios de la carrera demócrata a la Presidencia, junto con el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, de 76, y la también senadora Elizabeth Warren, de 70.

Para este miércoles, Sanders tenía previsto participar en un acto sobre el control de armas en Nevada.

Tras conocer la noticia, una de sus rivales por la candidatura demócrata, la senadora Kamala Harris, tuiteó: “Pensando en Bernie Sanders hoy y deseándole una recuperación rápida. Si hay algo que sé sobre él es que es un luchador y quiero verle de nuevo en campaña pronto”.

Otro de sus adversarios demócratas, Cory Booker, senador por Nueva Jersey, empleó la misma red social para desear a Sanders una “pronta recuperación”.

Sanders luchó por la candidatura demócrata en 2016 contra Hillary Clinton, quien finalmente fue la nominada.

El senador por Vermont es una de las principales figuras del ala más izquierdista del Partido Demócrata.

Las últimas encuestan sitúan a Biden a la cabeza de la intención de voto, seguido por Warren y Sanders.

Aunque la contienda demócrata hace meses que se libra, los candidatos no se verán las caras en las urnas hasta el 3 de febrero del año que viene, cuando Iowa, el primer estado en votar, celebrará sus primarias con miras a las presidenciales de noviembre de 2020, en las que el republicano Donald Trump buscará la reelección.

