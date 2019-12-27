“Home Alone 2” se convierte en un nuevo problema entre Donald Trump y Canadá

Por EFE viernes 27 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Toronto (Canadá).- Una nueva polémica ha estallado entre Canadá y el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en plena época navideña: el borrado de ocho minutos de la película “Home Alone 2” (1992) por parte de la radiotelevisión pública canadiense, CBC, en los que hay un cameo del entonces magnate.

Medios de comunicación de ambos países se hacían eco hoy de la controversia después de que el jueves el programa de televisión favorito de Trump “Fox & Friends”, de la cadena Fox News, denunciara la supuesta “censura” de la radiotelevisión pública canadiense, que ha recordado que la eliminación de ese fragmento se produjo en realidad hace cinco años por motivos comerciales.

De hecho, el cameo de Trump solo ocupa siete segundos de los ocho minutos borrados del filme, una secuela del gran éxito de taquilla “Home Alone”, que la CBC emite desde hace varios años por el día de Navidad.

El recorte de los ocho minutos hubiese pasado un año más desapercibido si no fuese por “Fox & Friends”, que a su vez se percató de la desaparición de Trump por un artículo en la web Comicbook.com.

La CBC ha explicado que la edición se realizó hace cinco años para eliminar un total de ocho minutos y poder insertar publicidad en la emisión, una práctica habitual en televisión.

El portavoz de la CBC, Chuck Thompson, precisó en la web de la cadena que, “como es el caso frecuente en largometrajes adaptados a televisión, ‘Home Alone 2’ fue editado para ganar tiempo. La escena con Donald Trump fue una de varias que fueron cortadas porque ninguna era parte integral de la historia”.

“Estas ediciones fueron realizadas en 2014, cuando se adquirió por primera vez el filme y antes de que Trump fuese elegido presidente”, añadió Thompson.

A pesar de las explicaciones, uno de los hijos del presidente, Donald Trump Jr., calificó de “patético” en Twitter la desaparición de su padre de la emisión de la CBC.

Y el propio Trump, también en Twitter, insinuó anoche que la edición de la película ha sido fruto de una decisión del primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, con quien últimamente ha tenido varios encontronazos públicos.

“¡Supongo que a Justin Trudeau no le gusta mucho que le haga pagar por la OTAN o el comercio!”, exclamó Trump, quien obvió el hecho de que Trudeu no era primer ministro cuando se produjo el borrado de los ocho minutos.

“¡La película nunca será la misma! (es una broma)”, escribió el presidente, quien retuiteó la noticia en la que una de las presentadoras de “Fox & Friends”, Katie Pavlich, decía que el borrado de las imágenes era una muestra de “censura”.

