Hijos mayores detienen por dos días la cremación en Miami de José José

Por EFE lunes 7 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami (EE.UU.).-José Joel, el hijo mayor del cantante José José, fallecido el pasado 28 de septiembre, informó este lunes que lograron detener la cremación de su padre en Miami por dos días, sin detallar el recurso legal que utilizaron.


“Gracias a un equipo de abogados y amigos que nos están apoyando, se ha logrado posponer por 48 horas la cremación del cuerpo de nuestro padre José José”, aseguró José Joel en su cuenta de Instagram.

La cremación del llamado “Príncipe de la canción”, prevista para hoy, ha generado desde este domingo una nueva polémica entre los hijos mayores del artista, José Joel y Marysol Sosa, y su media hermana, Sarita Sosa.

Los primeros quieren llevar el cuerpo a México, mientras que Sarita y su madre Sara Salazar, la viuda, desean cremarlo en Miami, tras el homenaje fúnebre que se le rindió este domingo, y repartir sus cenizas entre México y Estados Unidos.

El domingo, tras esa despedida que le rindieron miles de personas al cantante fallecido en Miami, los hijos mayores expresaron su rechazo a la cremación y la presentación de un recurso judicial, según medios locales.

José Joel dijo que pese a un acuerdo inicial entre las partes sobre la cremación, ellos lo hicieron presionados porque la viuda es la persona que tiene el poder de decisión sobre los restos del cantante.

“No estábamos de acuerdo, pero fue a lo que se tuvo que llegar para poder mover el cuerpo de mi padre. Lo aceptamos a regañadientes”, detalló sobre lo anunciado por Sarita Sosa, poco después del velatorio.

Por su parte, Marysol ha dicho que su deseo es que José José regrese “completo” a México, donde está previsto que se realice un homenaje en el Palacio de Bellas Artes de la capital y otro tributo artístico en el Auditorio Nacional en semanas posteriores.

Este nuevo desacuerdo viene a sumarse a lo ocurrido poco después de que se conociera el pasado 28 de septiembre la muerte del músico.

Hacía más de un año y medio que José Joel y Marysol habían perdido toda comunicación con su hermana Sarita, que había cuidado de su padre en la última etapa de su vida, ya enfermo.

Durante tres días desconocieron dónde estaba el cuerpo de su padre, lo que les llevó a visitar dos funerarias, un hospital y una comisaria en busca de los restos mortales del cantante.

Finalmente, los hermanos hicieron las paces gracias a la mediación del cuerpo diplomático de México en Miami y se decidió que José José sería despedido tanto en su país natal como en Miami, donde había residido en la última etapa de su vida, cuando ya sabía que padecía cáncer de páncreas.

