HBOMax compra los derechos de emisión de “The Big Bang Theory” hasta 2028

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- HBOMax, la futura plataforma del gigante del entretenimiento WarnerMedia, incluirá en su catálogo los 279 episodios de “The Big Bang Theory”, una de las últimas comedias de la televisión tradicional que faltaban por licenciar en la era del “streaming”.

Tras el acuerdo, las 12 temporadas de la serie se podrán ver en exclusiva a través del futuro servicio de WarnerMedia, cuyo lanzamiento está previsto para la primavera de 2020, informó este martes la compañía en un comunicado.

No se ha hecho público cuánto ha pagado la plataforma por los derechos de emisión, pero varias publicaciones especializadas en la industria como Variety y The Hollywood Reporter estimaron que podría superar los 1.000 millones de dólares, dado que el contrato comprende casi una década.

Además, gracias al nuevo acuerdo, el canal de televisión por cable TBS, propiedad de WarnerMedia, continuará emitiendo la serie de forma tradicional, añadió la compañía.

“Pocos programas definen a una generación y capturan el espíritu del momento como ‘The Big Bang Theory'”, aseguró el presidente de WarnerMedia Entertainment, Robert Greenblatt.

“Este programa ha sido un éxito prácticamente en todo el mundo -consideró-, es uno de los más grandes en la televisión en abierto de la última década.”

“The Big Bang Theory” terminó la pasada primavera después de 12 temporadas de éxito ininterrumpido, como una de las últimas supervivientes de la televisión tradicional anterior a la llegada triunfal de plataformas digitales como Netflix.

Su formato de “sit-com” tradicional (comedia de personajes recurrentes, grabada con público, risas enlatadas, escenarios muy limitados y puesta en escena similar a la teatral) es algo que, poco a poco, ha ido cayendo en desuso pero que parece atraer el interés de los nuevos servicios.

Por ejemplo, ayer Netflix adquirió, por un plazo de cinco años, los derechos de emisión internacionales de la serie “Seinfeld”, emitida en Estados Unidos entre 1989 y 1998 y considerada entre las más populares e influyentes de la década.

El pasado julio WarnerMedia confirmó que desde mediados de 2020 tendrá en exclusiva la emisión de “Friends”, una de las comedias televisivas más populares de la historia, previo pago de 425 millones de dólares.

Lo mismo pasará con “The Office”, que desde 2021 dejará Netflix y se emitirá en exclusiva en la nueva plataforma digital que está preparando NBCUniversal, llamada Peacock, y por la que desembolsó 500 millones.

