HBO producirá una serie sobre Jeffrey Epstein junto a Adam McKay

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El director y guionista Adam McKay (“Vice”, “Ant-Man”) producirá para la cadena HBO una miniserie sobre el magnate Jeffrey Epstein, recientemente fallecido en la cárcel, que se basará en el libro de la periodista de investigación Julie K. Brown.

Según la revista especializada Variety, la serie limitada narrará los hechos descritos en la publicación de Brown, una periodista del diario Miami Herald cuyos artículos fueron fundamentales para el arresto de Epstein, acusado de varios cargos de tráfico sexual por los que ingresó en la prisión donde presuntamente se suicidó ahorcándose el pasado agosto.

McKay, quien también dirigirá el episodio piloto, será el productor ejecutivo de la miniserie junto a Brown y su socio productor Kevin Messick.

La producción, aún sin título, surge de un nuevo acuerdo de cinco años que McKay ha firmado para desarrollar contenido tanto para HBO como para la futura plataforma de televisión a la carta por internet HBO Max.

El cineasta ha trabajado en múltiples series de HBO durante su carrera, como “Succession”, “Eastbound & Down” y “Funny or Die Presents”, además de que participó como director adjunto en el episodio piloto de la serie que prepara la cadena sobre Los Angeles Lakers de los años 1980.

“Estamos encantados de continuar nuestra larga colaboración con Adam McKay en este nuevo acuerdo. Adam es un director y productor excepcionalmente talentoso”, dijo Casey Bloys, presidente de la división de programación de HBO, en declaraciones a Variety.

Epstein, fallecido a los 66 años de edad, era un rico financiero cuya red de contactos lo llevó a rodearse de varias de las personas más poderosas de EE.UU.

El magnate fue arrestado el pasado 6 de julio para afrontar cargos por haber creado una red para abusar de decenas de niñas en su mansión neoyorquina, así como en otra situada en las Islas Vírgenes, hace más de una década, de los que se declaró no culpable.

De acuerdo con la acusación, se ayudó de empleados y colaboradores para atraer a sus residencias a las niñas, a quienes pagaba cientos de dólares tras cometer actos sexuales con ellas pero también para que reclutaran a nuevas potenciales víctimas, “al menos” entre 2002 y 2005.

