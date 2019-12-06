HBO da luz verde a la serie de TV sobre Los Lakers de los años 80

Sin título definitivo, el nombre provisional del proyecto es “Showtime” (tiempo de espectáculo), como el mítico estilo de juego impulsado por Los Lakers. El argumento se inspirará en el libro “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s”, escrito por Jeff Pearlman sobre una de las épocas más apasionantes del baloncesto.

La cadena HBO dio luz verde a la serie después de aprobar un episodio piloto, dirigido por el cineasta Adam McKay, que definió como “una historia frenética que narra la vida profesional y personal de los integrantes de Los Angeles Lakers en la década de 1980”.

El actor Jason Clarke encarnará al jugador Jerry West, quien fue 14 veces All-Star de la NBA a lo largo de su carrera con Los Ángeles Lakers y después entrenó al equipo durante tres temporadas a finales de la década de 1970, antes de convertirse en su gerente general en 1982.

Quincy Isaiah encarnará a Earvin “Magic” Johnson; Solomon Hughes, que fue un Harlem Globetrotter, será Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, y John C. Reilly dará vida al propietario del equipo por entonces, Jerry Buss.

“A través de la ciudad de Los Ángeles de 1980, experimentaremos el viaje emocionante de un equipo que dominó una década de baloncesto y los veremos no solo alcanzar un estatus icónico, sino también transformar el deporte en todos los sentidos”, dijo en un comunicado la vicepresidenta de programación de HBO, Francesca Orsi.

“Fue una de las dinastías deportivas más veneradas y dominantes, un equipo que definió a su época, tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha”, argumentó.

Por su parte, el director Mckay afirmó cuando se puso al frente del proyecto, en abril: “El libro y el guion realmente me impresionaron. Sexismo, racismo, tragedia, redención, pases sin mirar y un cambio cultural gigante en Estados Unidos … no puedo esperar para comenzar a rodar”.