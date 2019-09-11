Hallan una gran estructura cósmica, como un reloj de arena, en la Vía Láctea

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- Cerca del centro de la Vía Láctea existe una de las mayores estructuras observadas en nuestra galaxia, con forma de dos enormes burbujas dispuestas como un reloj de arena y que tienen una altura de varios años luz, según publica hoy la revista Nature.

Esa estructura es probablemente el resultado de un extraordinario estallido energético que se produjo hace varios millones de años cerca del agujero negro supermasivo que hay en el centro de la Vía Láctea (a unos 25.000 años de luz de la Tierra), según el equipo de astrónomos de 15 instituciones que firma el estudio.

El centro de la Vía Láctea “es relativamente tranquilo si se compara con el de otras galaxias que tiene agujeros negros muy activos”, señaló el primer firmante del estudio, Ian Heywood, de la Universidad de Oxford.

De todas maneras, ese agujero negro puede, de tanto en tanto, volverse anormalmente activo y estallar al devorar de forma periódica grandes masas de polvo y gas, por lo que los expertos consideran posible que una de esas fases de gran actividad desencadenara poderosos estallidos que inflaron esa estructura nunca vista antes.

Ambas burbujas son casi idénticas en extensión y morfología y los expertos creen que han encontrado evidencias convincentes de que se formaron a partir de una violenta erupción que en un corto periodo de tiempo perforó en direcciones opuesta el medio interestelar.

Esa estructura fue detectadas con el nuevo radiotelescopio MeerKAT, del Observatorio de Radioastronomía de Sudáfrica (SARAO, por sus siglas en inglés) en Ciudad del Cabo.

El evento explosivo se produjo cerca del agujero negro hace unos pocos millones de años, lo que lanzó un “viento” energético de electrones que al traspasar el campo magnético que permea la galaxia emite ondas de radio que son las que detectó MeerKAT, indicó a Efe el científico jefe de SARAO, Fernando Camilo, uno de los firmantes del estudio.

“Estas enormes burbujas -señaló- han estado hasta ahora ocultas por el resplandor de la emisión de radio extremadamente brillante desde el centro de la galaxia”,

El ambiente de la zona que rodea el agujero negro del centro de nuestra galaxia guarda muchos secretos y Farhad Yusef-Zadeh de la Universidad del Noroeste (Illinois, Estados Unidos), autor principal del texto, ha dedicado su carrera a estudiar los procesos físicos que de producen en él.

A comienzos de los años ochenta, este experto descubrió que en el centro de la Vía Láctea, hay unos filamentos magnéticos de años luz de largo cuyo origen sigue siendo un misterio.

Los astrofísicos también han descubierto ahora que en el interior de las burbujas no solo hay gas caliente, sino que además la gran mayoría de esos filamentos o “chimeneas” magnéticos se encuentran dentro de ellas.

Camilo indicó que unir todos los datos disponibles debería permitir “tener una comprensión más completa de este fenómeno (…) y del ciclo de vida de nuestra galaxia”.

El radiotelescopio MeerKAT tiene una sensibilidad y capacidades de imagen sin precedentes que, junto con su posición geográfica privilegiada para observar el centro galáctico.

El jefe de Astrofísica de la Universidad de Oxford, Steve Balbus, destacó que es “tremendamente emocionante poder observar el centro de la galaxia con tanta definición y precisión. Este es el agujero negro supermasivo más cercano a nosotros en el Universo, y MeerKAT nos ha proporcionado asientos centrales en primera fila”.

Por eso, consideró que van a aprender “muchísimo sobre cómo se alimentan los agujeros negros y cómo influyen en su entorno.

