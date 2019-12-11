Hallan restos en lugar donde se perdió avión chileno con 38 personas

Por EFE miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- La Fuerza Aérea de Chile (FACh) informó este miércoles de que fueron encontrados restos de avión flotando en el mar cerca del lugar donde el lunes se perdió la pista del Hércules C-130, que llevaba 38 personas a bordo y se dirigía a la Antártida.

“Mientras se realizaban las tareas de búsqueda de la aeronave siniestrada, se encontraron restos de esponja flotando a 30 kilómetros al sur de la posición del último contacto del C-130”, indicó en un comunicado el cuerpo de seguridad.

El material fue hallado por el buque pesquero de bandera chilena Antartic Endevour y “podría ser parte de restos de las esponjas de los estanques internos de combustible del C-130”, aunque aún hay que hacer los peritajes correspondientes, agregó la FACh.

 

A su vez, el Navío Polar Almirante Maximiliano de la Marina brasileña, que colabora en la búsqueda, halló “restos compatibles” con la aeronave desaparecida en el lugar en que se perdió, informó el Ministerio de Defensa de Brasil en un comunicado.

La nota agrega que “las partes del avión y los objetos estaban a cerca de 200 millas náuticas (518 kilómetros) de Ushuaia” (Argentina).

El Almirante Maximiliano es el navío polar que Brasil utiliza en sus proyectos científicos en la Antártida y era uno de los más próximos al lugar en el que desapareció el avión chileno en el momento en que perdió contacto.

“El navío de la Marina de Brasil permanece en el área de búsqueda en acciones coordinadas con autoridades chilenas y dos lanchas del navío siguen recogiendo los destrozos”, de acuerdo con el comunicado del Ministerio de Defensa.

 

El Hércules C130 despegó el lunes a las 16.55 hora local (19.55 GMT) de la base militar de Chabunco, en la ciudad meridional de Punta Arenas, y perdió el contacto cuando le quedaban cerca de una hora y 500 kilómetros para aterrizar en la base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, una de las más importantes del continente helado.

El avión, que tenía combustible para mantenerse en el aire hasta las 00.40 hora local (03.40 GMT), trasladaba personal que iba a hacer tareas de mantenimiento en la base, entre ellas un tratamiento anticorrosivo de sus instalaciones, además de revisar el oleoducto flotante que abastece de combustible a la zona.

El general de Brigada Aérea de la Fuerza Aérea, Eduardo Mosqueira, explicó en una rueda de prensa que los restos encontrados tienen que ser traídos a la capital desde Punta Arenas, a más de 3.000 kilómetros, para iniciar el peritaje y que estos no llegarán antes del jueves dada la lejanía donde fueron hallados.

El aparato se perdió cuando sobrevolaba el mar de Drake, que separa Suramérica del continente helado y cuyas aguas están consideradas unas de las más turbulentas del planeta.

“Estamos tomando todas las medidas para traerlas lo antes posible”, agregó el general, quien no descartó que en las próximas horas se encuentren nuevos restos ya que el radio de búsqueda se ha limitado considerablemente.

A bordo de la aeronave viajaban 38 personas: 32 militares de las FACh, tres miembros del Ejército y tres civiles, de los cuales dos son trabajadores de la empresa de ingeniería Inproser y otro es estudiante de la Universidad de Magallanes.

Las familias de los pasajeros se trasladaron este miércoles a Punta Arenas para seguir de cerca las labores de búsqueda, en la que han participado una veintena de buques y aviones, entre ellos efectivos de Argentina, Uruguay y Brasil.

De confirmarse el siniestro, sería la peor tragedia aérea en el país desde 2011, cuando cayó al mar un avión con 21 personas que se dirigía al archipiélago Juan Fernández, a unos 670 kilómetros de la costa chilena, cargado de ayuda humanitaria para su reconstrucción tras el terremoto de magnitud 8,8 de 2010.

En aquella aeronave viajaba un equipo de la televisión local, liderado por el famoso presentador chileno Felipe Camiroaga, cuya muerte consternó al país.

