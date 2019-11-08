Hallan 26 fosas desde mayo a la fecha en un municipio del centro de México

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Desde mayo a la fecha se han hallado 26 fosas clandestinas en el municipio de Moctezuma, en el céntrico estado mexicano de San Luis Potosí, según confirmó este viernes a Efe la activista Edith Pérez, presidenta del colectivo Voz y Dignidad por los Nuestros.

La activista señaló que dichas fosas son muestra de que quienes las hicieron quisieron desaparecer por completo los cuerpos, ya que cuando llegaron al lugar, encontraron restos “calcinados y fragmentados”.

Aunque no pudo precisar el número de cuerpos que se han encontrado hasta el momento, de acuerdo con la Fiscalía General del Estado, en el lugar hay cuanto menos restos de 10 a 12 personas.

“Es triste y doloroso”, afirmó Pérez, quien señaló que se sospecha que los restos podrían ser de migrantes centroamericanos.

Esto debido a que este lugar es paso del tren conocido como La Bestia, que es utilizado por los indocumentados para moverse en territorio nacional rumbo a la frontera estadounidense.

Además de que los habitantes del lugar refieren que habían visto pasar a vehículos con personas de piel morena y con rasgos centroamericanos, “y ahí generalmente la gente es blanca”.

A lo largo de estos meses han encontrado restos humanos enterrados a una profundidad de 30 a 70 centímetros, algunos de ellos calcinados.

Detalló que ahora el trabajo corresponderá al antropólogo físico forense, quien determinará el número mínimo de personas que fueron calcinadas en el lugar analizando los fragmentos de huesos.

La problemática se agudiza, dijo Pérez, debido a que los gobiernos han hecho poco para atenderla.

“Necesitamos urgentemente que el gobierno busque reactivos necesarios, forme equipos forenses como genetistas, arqueólogos antropólogos que en la mayor parte de los estados no hay”, afirmó.

Manifestó que la labor de su organización se ha enfocado en buscar a personas desaparecidas y está conformada por familiares de aquellos de los que no se sabe su paradero.

Muchas de esas familias, dijo, han buscado hasta por 10 años a sus desaparecidos pero algunas “ya no pueden salir a buscar” porque es “muy desgastante”.

Edith se convirtió en activista luego de sufrir la desaparición de su hermano Ignacio, sus hijos José Arturo y Alexis Domínguez Pérez; y sus sobrinos Milynali Piña y Aldo Pérez, ocurrida el 14 de agosto de 2012.

Las autoridades mexicanas han encontrado 4.974 cuerpos en 3.024 fosas clandestinas -la mayoría en los estados de Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Sinaloa y Jalisco- desde 2006 hasta la mitad de agosto de 2019, según datos oficiales del Gobierno de México.

De acuerdo con cifras oficiales, en México hay más de 40.000 desaparecidos y 26.000 cuerpos sin identificar en servicios forenses.

