Hackers rusos atacaron la empresa en Ucrania del hijo de Biden, según el NYT

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Hackers rusos, vinculados a la agencia de inteligencia militar rusa GRU, atacaron la empresa ucraniana para la que trabajó uno de los hijos del exvicepresidente de Estados Unidos y aspirante presidencial demócrata, Joe Biden, informó este lunes el diario The New York Times (NYT).

La empresa hackeada es Burisma, una de las mayores productoras de gas natural en Ucrania y para la que Hunter, el hijo de Biden, trabajó entre 2014 y 2019.

Según el rotativo neoyorquino, los ataques contra Burisma comenzaron el pasado noviembre, poco después de que la oposición demócrata iniciara el proceso para abrir un juicio político al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

Los expertos citados por el NYT creen que el objetivo de los hackers rusos era obtener información destinada a perjudicar a la familia Biden.

Supuestamente los hackers intentaron robar información de Burisma usando diferentes técnicas. Por ejemplo, crearon webs falsas que se parecían a las páginas de inicio de sesión de las filiales de Burisma.

Y, además, enviaron a los empleados de Burisma correos electrónicos que se parecían a las comunicaciones internas de la empresa, de acuerdo a The New York Times.

El diario considera que existe un paralelismo con el ataque informático que sufrieron durante la campaña presidencial para 2016 el equipo de la demócrata Hillary Clinton, contrincante de Trump, y el Comité Nacional Demócrata (DNC, en inglés), el órgano ejecutivo de esa fuerza política.

En ese caso, las agencias de inteligencia de EE.UU. concluyeron en un informe publicado en 2017 que el propio presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, había ordenado influir en las elecciones estadounidenses mediante ciberataques porque sentía una “clara” preferencia por Trump.

Tanto Moscú como el mandatario estadounidense siempre han rechazado esa hipótesis.

El supuesto nuevo ataque contra Burisma se produjo en el contexto del proceso del juicio político a Trump, al que los demócratas acusan de haber presionado a su homólogo ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski, para que abriera una investigación por corrupción contra la familia Biden, en un intento de perjudicarle de cara a las elecciones de este año.

Trump, que se presenta a la reelección, está a la espera del inicio del juicio político, que se celebrará en el Senado.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar