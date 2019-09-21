Guterres llama a que la Cumbre del Clima sea momento para “empujar” al mundo

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019
António Guterres, secretario general de la ONU

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, afirmó este viernes que confía que la Cumbre para la Acción Climática del lunes se convierta en “el momento” en el que los países “empujen” al unísono en la lucha contra el cambio climático, si bien es consciente de que la reunión “no lo va a resolver todo”.

En un encuentro con periodistas, el secretario de la ONU rechazó convertirse en “juez” sobre este asunto, remarcó que no pretende que se le vea como que él gobierna el mundo y rehusó criticar a algunos países por su posición ante las evidencias científicas sobre el calentamiento global.

Guterres se esforzó en transmitir que lo que debe interesar a nivel general es que todos los actores internacionales, ya sean Gobiernos, empresas u organizaciones, confluyan en un mismo camino en defensa del medioambiente.

“El objetivo es que todo el mundo vaya en la misma dirección”, insistió Guterres a falta de tres días para la Cumbre para la Acción Climática, en la que países con una política medioambiental controvertida no participarán de forma activa con la presentación de planes concretos, como es el caso de las dos primeras economías del mundo, Estados Unidos y China.

El secretario general de la ONU, buscará “conseguir que la gente se mueva”, valoró que las empresas y las corporaciones multinacionales sean conscientes de que será más rentable en el futuro luchar contra el cambio climático, un paso que cree que ya se está produciendo y que está seguro que a su vez podrá arrastrar a muchos Gobiernos del planeta.

Guterres abrirá el próximo lunes la Cumbre para la Acción Climática, en la que también participará la joven activista Greta Thunberg, muy crítica con las políticas del presidente de EE.UU, Donald Trump, entre otros.

En esta cumbre participarán los presidentes de países como España, Francia, Alemania, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, Turquía y Perú.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar