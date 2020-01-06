Guaidó instala otra sesión del Parlamento al no reconocer a nueva directiva

Por EFE domingo 5 de enero, 2020
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó preside este domingo una sesión paralela e improvisada de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento) al no reconocer la nueva junta directiva del Legislativo, que se eligió esta misma jornada y que lidera el diputado Luis Parra.

De acuerdo con el “secretario accidental” de la sesión, Stalin González, unos 111 diputados hacen el quorum necesario para la elección de una nueva junta directiva del Parlamento, en la que Guaidó aspira a ser reelegido.

